- Eight people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed near a birthday party in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

Kyle C. Johnson was sitting on the porch of a residence in the 1000 block of West 115th Street about 12:37 a.m. when someone fired shots from across the street, striking him multiple times in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Johnson, 26, was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. He lived less than a block away.

The shooting happened next to a birthday party near the intersection of 115th Street and Carpenter Street, but it is unknown if the incident and the party are related, according to pastor and homicide victim advocate Donovan Price.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

The day's latest shooting happened in Garfield Park, where a man was shot about 11:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, according to police.

The 26-year-old was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg but refused medical attention and would not discuss the incident with detectives, police said.

A few hours earlier, two men were shot near the border of Chicago and south suburban Riverdale.

The men, both 19, were standing outside about 8:20 p.m. in the 13600 block of South Indiana Avenue when they were approached by a group of males who started firing shots at them, police said.

One man was taken to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island with a gunshot wound to his right arm while the other was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said. Both were treated and released.

Riverdale police initially began the investigation but it has since been turned over to Area South detectives, police said.

Four people were wounded in three separate shootings in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

In the first incident, two men were in a westbound vehicle at 12:42 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone on the street fired at them, according to police.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said. The other man, 39, suffered a graze wound to his torso and declined medical treatment.

Later in the evening, a 29-year-old man was shot nearby in the 1100 block of North Monticello Avenue.

He was standing outside about 7:40 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone got out and opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the wrist, and his condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

About an hour later, a 17-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by just one block over.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 8:46 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Monticello Avenue when someone in a passing dark-colored sedan opened fire, police said.

The teen was struck in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives are investigating the Humboldt Park shootings.

On Monday, four people were wounded in citywide shootings.