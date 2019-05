- Eight people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed while riding a minibike through Roseland on the South Side.

At 11:46 p.m., the man, 26, was riding in the 10800 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

Area South detectives are investigating.

In Englewood, three people were wounded in a drive-by Wednesday afternoon.

They were hit by gunfire at 1:22 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Justine Street, according to police.

A 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The other woman, 25, was taken to Christ Medical Center.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said all three victims were in serious condition. Police said they have all since been stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating.

About 11:15 p.m., a 54-year-old man was shot after an altercation in West Pullman on the South Side.

The man was walking in the 11800 block of South Lafayette Avenue when he got into an argument with two unknown males, police said. The argument turned physical, and one of the males pulled out a handgun and shot the 54-year-old in the leg.

His condition was stabilized at Roseland Community Hospital, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.

Earlier in the evening, two men were shot on the front porch of a home in Gresham on the South Side.

They were sitting about 6:25 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when someone approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 36-year-old man was struck in the chest, shoulder and leg, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Another man, 27, was hit in the knee and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

In the first shooting of the evening, a man was wounded in a drive-by in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

About 6 p.m., the 23-year-old was inside a vehicle at a traffic light in the 5900 block of South Artesian Avenue when someone inside of a silver-colored SUV pulled up and fired shots, police said.

The man was grazed in the head and abdomen, and was taken to Christ Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

On Tuesday, 10 people were shot in Chicago, three of them fatally.