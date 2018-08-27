8 wounded Sunday in city shootings

- At least eight people were wounded Sunday in a series of citywide shootings during a 24-hour period.

A 28-year-old man was wounded about 6 a.m. during a drive-by shooting in the border of the Wentworth Gardens and Fuller Park neighborhoods on the South Side.

He was standing in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Pershing Road when someone inside a gold SUV fired multiple shots at him, Chicago police said. He was hit in the foot and was taken to Mercy Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

In another shooting, a woman and man were wounded in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. The two were driving about 3:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Hamlin when they heard gunshots and realized they were shot in their arms.

They drove themselves to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized, police said.

A man was shot about 2:05 a.m. while driving north in the 4400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said. The 37-year-old was shot in the arm by someone in a green vehicle and was dropped off at Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Two separate shootings in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side left three people wounded.

A man was shot several times about 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Schubert Avenue, police said. The 22-year-old was outside when someone shot in in his head, neck and shoulder.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

In the same neighborhood less than an hour earlier, a man and woman, both 26, were driving about 1:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Saint Louis when they encountered a gunman who exited a Dodge Challenger, police said.

There was a “verbal exchange” and then the gunman opened fire, police said. The woman was struck in her hand and the man was hit in his abdomen.

The woman was in good condition at Norwegian Hospital, and the man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting about 3:35 a.m. in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said. He was standing outside in the 4000 block of West Palmer Street when someone in a passing Nissan opened fire.

The boy was struck in back and grazed in his neck, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.