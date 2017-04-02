< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405633934" data-article-version="1.0">9 robberies in Humboldt Park prompt community alert</h1> addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/9-robberies-in-humboldt-park-prompt-community-alert" data-title="9 robberies in Humboldt Park prompt community alert" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/9-robberies-in-humboldt-park-prompt-community-alert" addthis:title="9 robberies in Humboldt Park prompt community alert"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405633934");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405633934-298651346"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/02/police-lights_1491141822423_3037080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/02/police-lights_1491141822423_3037080_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/02/police-lights_1491141822423_3037080_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/02/police-lights_1491141822423_3037080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/02/police-lights_1491141822423_3037080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405633934-298651346" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/02/police-lights_1491141822423_3037080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:51AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:52AM CDT</span></p> story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405633934" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - Police are urging Humboldt Park residents to be vigilant following nine reported robberies in April and May.</p> <p>In each incident, the robbers struck the person from behind and forcefully took property before fleeing on foot, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In one incident, a black and silver handgun was shown.</p> <p>All nine robberies happened between April 11 and May 4, with two on April 28 and April 29, at all hours of the day, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>$5 million bail for 3rd person charged in fatal Denny's parking lot shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A third person has been charged in the fatal shooting last week in a restaurant’s parking lot in southwest suburban Joliet.</p><p>Christopher C. Parker, 23, of Chicago, was ordered held on $5 million bail by a Will County judge on charges of first-degree murder, robbery and armed robbery in connection to the slaying of Gregory G. Brown Jr., according to Joliet police and court records.</p><p>Two other suspects, Bobbie J. Ollom, 23, and Joshua T. Anderson, 20, were arrested earlier this week in Iowa and charged with the same crimes as Parker, police said. Anderson is a Chicago resident, while Ollom lives in Seneca. Their court information was not available.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/2-in-custody-after-argyle-red-line-station-shooting" title="2 in custody after Argyle Red Line station shooting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 in custody after Argyle Red Line station shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two people were arrested after a shooting at a North Side L station during the evening rush hour Monday.</p><p>Charges are pending against the pair, a Chicago police spokeswoman said. Details of the arrest weren’t immediately provided. The spokeswoman didn’t say if the two in custody are the individuals seen in surveillance images released by police.</p><p>The two suspects entered the Argyle Red Line platform in Uptown about 4 p.m., targeting two men before one of them opened fire, Chicago Police Sgt. Rocco Alioto said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/evanston-grade-school-put-on-lockdown-after-suspected-shooters-crash-nearby" title="Evanston grade school put on lockdown after suspected shooters crash nearby" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police investigate the scene of a crash involving suspects fleeing a shooting in Evanston. | Evanston police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Evanston grade school put on lockdown after suspected shooters crash nearby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday after a vehicle fleeing from a shooting crashed nearby in north suburban Evanston.</p><p>A silver-colored Jeep was seen fleeing the area of shots fired near the 2100 block of Dewey Avenue, Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said. No one was injured in the shooting.</p><p>The vehicle fled from police and crashed into a fence near a home at Sherman Avenue and Lincoln Street, a few blocks from Orrington Elementary School, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/kim-kardashian-west-reportedly-helps-free-17-inmates-in-last-90-days"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kim%20K%20getty%20resize_1557363674403.jpg_7237829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kim Kardashian attends the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 03, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)" title="Kim KARDASHIAN WEST -Getty, file-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kim Kardashian West reportedly helps free 17 inmates in last 90 days</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local/fourth-body-recovered-from-plant-site-wrecked-by-explosion-1"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/waukegan%20plant%20explosion_1557362191736.jpg_7237360_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="waukegan plant explosion_1557362191736.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fourth body recovered from plant site wrecked by explosion</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/hundreds-of-guns-recovered-from-holmby-hills-home"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_20190508232942-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hundreds of guns recovered from home as part of investigation</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/health/couple-dies-of-plague-after-eating-raw-marmot-meat-for-good-health"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A North American marmot enjoys a snack. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local/2-in-custody-after-argyle-red-line-station-shooting" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2 in custody after Argyle Red Line station shooting</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/kim-kardashian-west-reportedly-helps-free-17-inmates-in-last-90-days" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kim%20K%20getty%20resize_1557363674403.jpg_7237829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kim%20K%20getty%20resize_1557363674403.jpg_7237829_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kim%20K%20getty%20resize_1557363674403.jpg_7237829_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kim%20K%20getty%20resize_1557363674403.jpg_7237829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kim%20K%20getty%20resize_1557363674403.jpg_7237829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kim&#x20;Kardashian&#x20;attends&#x20;the&#x20;2018&#x20;LACMA&#x20;Art&#x20;&#x2b;&#x20;Film&#x20;Gala&#x20;at&#x20;LACMA&#x20;on&#x20;November&#x20;03&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jesse&#x20;Grant&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kim Kardashian West reportedly helps free 17 inmates in last 90 days</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national/denver-is-1st-us-city-to-decriminalize-magic-mushrooms-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557363504834_7237377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557363504834_7237377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557363504834_7237377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557363504834_7237377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557363504834_7237377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Daniel&#x20;Berehulak&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Denver is 1st US city to decriminalize 'magic mushrooms'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national/indiana-joins-list-of-states-legalizing-sports-betting-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/07/Football%20on%20field%20generic_1538945578476.JPG_6167987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/07/Football%20on%20field%20generic_1538945578476.JPG_6167987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/07/Football%20on%20field%20generic_1538945578476.JPG_6167987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/07/Football%20on%20field%20generic_1538945578476.JPG_6167987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/07/Football%20on%20field%20generic_1538945578476.JPG_6167987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Football&#x20;on&#x20;field&#x20;stock&#x20;image&#x20;from&#x20;USDA&#x20;via&#x20;Flirck&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Indiana joins list of states legalizing sports betting</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local/fourth-body-recovered-from-plant-site-wrecked-by-explosion-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/waukegan%20plant%20explosion_1557362191736.jpg_7237360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/waukegan%20plant%20explosion_1557362191736.jpg_7237360_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/waukegan%20plant%20explosion_1557362191736.jpg_7237360_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/waukegan%20plant%20explosion_1557362191736.jpg_7237360_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/waukegan%20plant%20explosion_1557362191736.jpg_7237360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fourth body recovered from plant site wrecked by explosion</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 