9 shot, 1 killed Monday in Chicago <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:26AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:40AM CDT</span></p> class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - Nine people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a man who was killed after an argument turned violent in Lake View on the North Side.</p><p>Victor Ochoa, 38, was a passenger in an SUV about 2:30 a.m. when a male in a white Dodge Magnum fired shots at the vehicle in the 2900 block of North Broadway Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.</p><p>Ochoa was hit in the head and shoulder and pronounced dead at Saint Joseph Hospital, authorities said.</p><p>Minutes before, there was an argument in the parking lot of a retail store in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue, police said. There, the male in the Dodge showed a weapon to the people in the SUV. The driver of the SUV fled, and the male followed in the Dodge.</p><p>No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.</p><p>In Monday's latest shooting, an off-duty sheriff's deputy <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/reports-off-duty-cook-county-sheriff-s-deputy-shoots-carjacking-suspect-in-chicago" target="_blank"><strong>shot and wounded</strong></a> a teenager who tried to steal his sports car at Fuller's Express $3 Car Wash, 2146 S. Rockwell St., in Little Village on the Southwest Side.</p><p>The man had just stepped out of his Corvette in the parking lot when the teen approached and entered the vehicle, police said.</p><p>The 50-year-old man pulled out a handgun about 8:35 p.m. and fired shots at the 16-year-old, striking him in the shoulder, police said. The man was an off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy, according to a source.</p><p>The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The deputy was transported to Rush University Medical Center for shortness of breath.</p><p>A couple of hours prior to the shooting in Little Village, <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/2-teens-wounded-in-shooting-on-cta-bus-in-chicago" target="_blank"><strong>three people were shot and wounded on a CTA bus</strong></a> in Chatham on the South Side.</p><p>A gunman fired several shots on a northbound No. 75 bus, striking two teens and grazing a man, Chicago police said. The shooting happened about 6:20 p.m. in the 7600 block of South State Street. Police were questioning a person of interest.</p><p>A 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and arm and critically wounded, police said. An 18-year-old woman was hit in her armpit and was in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said. A 59-year-old man was grazed on the side of his body.</p><p>The teenagers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The 59-year-old showed up later to St. Bernard Hospital.</p><p>Detectives are unsure what led to the shooting. Police initially said it began as an argument between the teens and the suspected 35-year-old gunman, but later retracted the statement.</p><p>At least four more people were wounded Monday in Chicago shootings, including:</p><ul> <li>A 21-year-old man shot about 5:45 p.m. in the 700 block of West 92nd Street in Brainerd on the South Side;</li> <li>A 19-year-old man shot about 1:20 p.m. in the 400 block of West 97th Street in Longwood Manor on the South Side;</li> <li>A 30-year-old man shot at 1:47 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Menard Avenue in Austin on the West Side; and</li> <li>A 38-year-old woman shot about 2:50 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Torrence Avenue in South Deering.</li> </ul><p>Monday's shootings came after a violent weekend in which 28 people were shot and six killed.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Crime Stories

Woman charged with DUI, ramming car she falsely thought had kidnapped children
Posted Jun 18 2019 07:59AM CDT
A woman is accused of driving while drunk and ramming into a vehicle she falsely believed held kidnapped children.
Lauren M. Tincher, 33, allegedly chased a vehicle Sunday night in the area of Broadway and Ruby streets in southwest suburban Joliet, Joliet police said in a statement.
Tincher allegedly followed the vehicle over the Ruby Street bridge and then rammed the vehicle, causing damage, police said. data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman charged with DUI, ramming car she falsely thought had kidnapped children</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 07:59AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman is accused of driving while drunk and ramming into a vehicle she falsely believed held kidnapped children.</p><p>Lauren M. Tincher, 33, allegedly chased a vehicle Sunday night in the area of Broadway and Ruby streets in southwest suburban Joliet, Joliet police said in a statement.</p><p>Tincher allegedly followed the vehicle over the Ruby Street bridge and then rammed the vehicle, causing damage, police said. Will County sheriff's inmate in critical condition after attempted suicide
Posted Jun 18 2019 06:44AM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 06:49AM CDT
An inmate at the Will County Adult Detention Facility remains in critical condition after he tried to kill himself June 13.
Shortly after 7 p.m., a correctional deputy conducting a security check found the man hanging by a bedsheet in his cell, the Will County sheriff's office said. The man, who was not identified by the sheriff's office, was not breathing and the deputy responded by performing CPR until medical personnel arrived.
The man was taken to St. Joseph Hospital where he is still being treated, the sheriff's office said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Will County sheriff's inmate in critical condition after attempted suicide</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:44AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An inmate at the Will County Adult Detention Facility remains in critical condition after he tried to kill himself June 13.</p><p>Shortly after 7 p.m., a correctional deputy conducting a security check found the man hanging by a bedsheet in his cell, the Will County sheriff’s office said. The man, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, was not breathing and the deputy responded by performing CPR until medical personnel arrived.</p><p>The man was taken to St. Joseph Hospital where he is still being treated, the sheriff’s office said. Sheriff's deputy shoots teen trying to steal his Corvette in Little Village
Posted Jun 17 2019 09:47PM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 08:32AM CDT
A sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a teenager who tried to steal his sports car Monday at a car wash in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
The man had just stepped out of his Corvette in a parking lot in the 2500 block of West Cermak when the teen approached and entered the vehicle, Chicago police said.
The 50-year-old man pulled out a handgun about 8:35 p.m. and fired shots at the 16-year-old, striking him in the shoulder, police said. The 50-year-old was an on-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy who was on his lunch break, according to a spokesperson for the Cook County sheriff's office.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/taco-bell-handing-out-free-doritos-locos-tacos-june-18"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Everyone gets a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell, at all U.S. locations on June 18. (Photo by Taco Bell)" title="locos taco_1559590081472.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dad-wears-short-shorts-to-teach-daughter-an-important-lesson"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/S%20DAD%20DAISY%20DUKES%206A_00.00.19.02_1560855807398.png_7413030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="S DAD DAISY DUKES 6A_00.00.19.02_1560855807398.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dad wears short shorts to teach daughter an important lesson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-lightfoot-decides-to-not-punish-cpd-second-in-command-for-aruba-vacation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/0612D17D302D4594A19A440E6ECA893E_1560827082670_7412700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="lori lightfoot hat 23"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mayor Lightfoot decides to not punish CPD second-in-command for Aruba vacation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/protesters-rally-outside-fairlife-dairy-headquarters-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/25B629E96B524660A47A42366684AF32_1560827002271_7412698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="25B629E96B524660A47A42366684AF32_1560827002271.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Protesters rally outside Fairlife dairy headquarters in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div Most Recent

Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18 data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Everyone&#x20;gets&#x20;a&#x20;free&#x20;Doritos&#x20;Locos&#x20;Taco&#x20;from&#x20;Taco&#x20;Bell&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;all&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;locations&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;18&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Taco&#x20;Bell&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/oregon-bear-put-down-after-people-feed-him-take-selfies-officials-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WCSO_bear%201_061819_1560867776339.png_7413630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WCSO_bear%201_061819_1560867776339.png_7413630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WCSO_bear%201_061819_1560867776339.png_7413630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WCSO_bear%201_061819_1560867776339.png_7413630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WCSO_bear%201_061819_1560867776339.png_7413630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oregon bear put down after people feed him, take selfies, officials say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/woman-charged-with-dui-ramming-car-she-falsely-thought-had-kidnapped-children" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman charged with DUI, ramming car she falsely thought had kidnapped children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/hospital-cleared-of-wrongdoing-in-case-of-baby-yovanny-lopez" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hospital cleared of wrongdoing in case of baby Yovanny Lopez</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/ice-to-remove-millions-of-illegal-aliens-in-us-trump-says-scant-on-details" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/getty_immigrants_051619_1558043507817_7276965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Central&#x20;American&#x20;immigrants&#x20;approach&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;-Mexico&#x20;border&#x20;fence&#x20;after&#x20;crossing&#x20;the&#x20;Rio&#x20;Grande&#x20;from&#x20;Mexico&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;01&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;El&#x20;Paso&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Moore&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> 