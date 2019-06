- Nine people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a man who was killed after an argument turned violent in Lake View on the North Side.

Victor Ochoa, 38, was a passenger in an SUV about 2:30 a.m. when a male in a white Dodge Magnum fired shots at the vehicle in the 2900 block of North Broadway Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Ochoa was hit in the head and shoulder and pronounced dead at Saint Joseph Hospital, authorities said.

Minutes before, there was an argument in the parking lot of a retail store in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue, police said. There, the male in the Dodge showed a weapon to the people in the SUV. The driver of the SUV fled, and the male followed in the Dodge.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

In Monday's latest shooting, an off-duty sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a teenager who tried to steal his sports car at Fuller's Express $3 Car Wash, 2146 S. Rockwell St., in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The man had just stepped out of his Corvette in the parking lot when the teen approached and entered the vehicle, police said.

The 50-year-old man pulled out a handgun about 8:35 p.m. and fired shots at the 16-year-old, striking him in the shoulder, police said. The man was an off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy, according to a source.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The deputy was transported to Rush University Medical Center for shortness of breath.

A couple of hours prior to the shooting in Little Village, three people were shot and wounded on a CTA bus in Chatham on the South Side.

A gunman fired several shots on a northbound No. 75 bus, striking two teens and grazing a man, Chicago police said. The shooting happened about 6:20 p.m. in the 7600 block of South State Street. Police were questioning a person of interest.

A 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and arm and critically wounded, police said. An 18-year-old woman was hit in her armpit and was in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said. A 59-year-old man was grazed on the side of his body.

The teenagers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The 59-year-old showed up later to St. Bernard Hospital.

Detectives are unsure what led to the shooting. Police initially said it began as an argument between the teens and the suspected 35-year-old gunman, but later retracted the statement.

At least four more people were wounded Monday in Chicago shootings, including:

A 21-year-old man shot about 5:45 p.m. in the 700 block of West 92nd Street in Brainerd on the South Side;

A 19-year-old man shot about 1:20 p.m. in the 400 block of West 97th Street in Longwood Manor on the South Side;

A 30-year-old man shot at 1:47 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Menard Avenue in Austin on the West Side; and

A 38-year-old woman shot about 2:50 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Torrence Avenue in South Deering.

Monday's shootings came after a violent weekend in which 28 people were shot and six killed.