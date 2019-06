- Chicago police are warning Englewood residents of a reported aggravated sexual assault in June.

The incident occurred about 7 a.m. June 22 in the 5800 block of South Carpenter Street, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

An unknown man walked up to a 52-year-old woman and offered her some of his cigar, police said. He then grabbed her by her arms, pulled her into an alley and sexually assaulted her.

The offender is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches with a slender build, brown eyes and a medium brown complexion, police said. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with black lettering on the front, light colored blue jeans and gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.