- Bronzeville residents are on alert after several air conditioner and condenser units were stolen from homes in the South Side neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The thefts happened:

About 3 a.m., June 29 in the 4200 block of South Vincennes Avenue;

About 12:45 p.m., June 29 in the 500 block of East 42nd Street;

About 3 p.m., June 29 in the 4600 block of South Vincennes Avenue;

Between 4 p.m., July 6 and 8 a.m., July 8 in the 600 block of East 42nd Street; and

Between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., July 11 in the 4100 block of South Calumet Avenue.

Three males are suspected in these thefts, police said, but no description was provided.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.