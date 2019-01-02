Ald. Ricardo Munoz charged with domestic battery

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd) was arrested Wednesday in connection with a domestic violence incident involving his wife on New Year’s Eve, Chicago police officials said.

Munoz was taken into custody at his Little Village neighborhood ward office, 2500 S. St. Louis Ave., according police.

Sometime on Monday, Munoz was involved in an argument with his wife when he “pushed and struck the victim throughout the body,” police said.

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office confirmed that Munoz was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery and was due to appear in court on Thursday.

The incident remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Munoz’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.