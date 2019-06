- A prominent Chicago alderman was sentenced Monday morning to over a year in prison for his involvement in federal corruption.

Former Ald. Willie Cochran plead guilty in March to one felony count of wire fraud for spending campaign funds on personal purchases including gambling and his daughter's college tuition.

Federal prosecutors dropped 14 felony counts of wire fraud, extortion and bribery in exchange for the plea.

With the plea, the Chicago Tribune reports that Cochran became the city's 30th alderman since 1972 convicted of crimes related to official duties.