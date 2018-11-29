< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story409920929" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409920929" data-article-version="1.0">Alderman Ed Burke charged with racketeering, accused of bribing suburban developer</h1> </header> CDT <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - Chicago's longest serving alderman, Ed Burke, was indicted Thursday in a federal bribery case.</p><p>Alderman Burke was charged in a criminal complaint four months ago in connection with his alleged shakedowns at a Burger King in his ward. Now, he's been indicted by a federal grand jury -- a 19 count indictment -- that alleges corruption in that Burger King deal and two other projects outside his ward.</p><p>The racketeering and bribery charges against Burke say that in addition to trying to get tax appeals work from the Burger King owners, he also tried to use his position to benefit from the redevelopment of the Old Main Post Office -- that's an entirely new charge.</p><p>Burke is also now accused of shaking down Lake Forest developer Charles Cui, in connection with a real estate development at Irving Park and Milwaukee on the Northwest Side. Cui way was previously charged in the case, but Burke had not been named in connection with it until now.</p><p>When Burke was charged in the Burger King case, he insisted he had done nothing wrong.</p><p>On Thursday, FOX 32’s calls to Burke’s attorney, Chuck Sklarsky, have not yet been returned.</p><p>Burke was up for re-election four months ago when he was first charged. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/R__Kelly_charged_with_more_sex_related_c_0_7332707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/R__Kelly_charged_with_more_sex_related_c_0_7332707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/R__Kelly_charged_with_more_sex_related_c_0_7332707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/R__Kelly_charged_with_more_sex_related_c_0_7332707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/R__Kelly_charged_with_more_sex_related_c_0_7332707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Prosecutors charged R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday with 11 new sex-related counts involving one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage, including counts that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, making" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>R. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 02:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Prosecutors charged R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday with 11 new sex-related counts involving one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage, including counts that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, making them the most serious he faces.</p><p>Cook County prosecutors charged the Grammy award-winning singer with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim who was at least age 13 and under 17 at the time.</p><p>The four aggravated criminal sexual assault counts carry maximum terms of 30 years in prison. Kelly is due in court to hear the new charges next Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/4-killed-4-wounded-wednesday-in-chicago-shootings" title="4 killed, 4 wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony Webster | Flickr&nbsp;http://bit.ly/2u9qruG" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 killed, 4 wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:22AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eight people were shot and four killed Wednesday in incidents of gun violence across Chicago, including a man shot during a domestic incident in Roseland.</p><p>Donnie Ray Hill was sitting in a vehicle about 9:20 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue waiting to pick up a relative when a male he knew approached on foot, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The pair argued and the male fired multiple rounds before running off.</p><p>Hill, 31, was hit in the arms, chest and ribs, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at Roseland Community Hospital. No arrests have been made as Area South detectives investigate.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/chicago-man-8th-from-area-charged-in-online-romance-mystery-shopper-scams" title="Chicago man 8th from area charged in online 'romance,' 'mystery shopper' scams" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/16/typing-keyboard_1458167313619_1033281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/16/typing-keyboard_1458167313619_1033281_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/16/typing-keyboard_1458167313619_1033281_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/16/typing-keyboard_1458167313619_1033281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/16/typing-keyboard_1458167313619_1033281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Source: Colin / Wikimedia Commons" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago man 8th from area charged in online 'romance,' 'mystery shopper' scams</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:05AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:12AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Another Chicagoan has been charged in an international online scamming operation, making him the eighth person from the area to be charged and the 10th overall.</p><p>The scheme, which included “romance” and “mystery shopper” scams, netted the defendants millions of dollars since 2016, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois said. The defendants have been charged with a combination of wire fraud, making a false statement to a financial institution and passport fraud.</p><p>Olaniyi Nasiru Ojikutu, 39, was charged with wire fraud May 16, the attorney’s office said. He is still at large. The charge is part of the wider Operation Gold Phish investigation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/alderman-ed-burke-charged-with-racketeering-accused-of-bribing-suburban-developer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/Alderman_Ed_Burke_gives_statement_on_FBI_0_6455234_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Alderman_Ed_Burke_gives_statement_on_FBI_0_20181129222624"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alderman Ed Burke charged with racketeering, accused of bribing suburban developer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/frozen-pizza-ice-cream-doughnuts-among-ultra-processed-foods-linked-to-early-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pizza%20and%20donuts%203_1559244883433.jpg_7331617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="File photos show pepperoni pizza and stacked glazed donuts. (Photo credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="pizza and donuts 3_1559244883433.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Frozen pizza, ice cream, donuts among ultra-processed foods linked to early death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-10-month-old-dies-after-choking-on-pine-cone"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/baby_1559245677804_7331801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="baby_1559245677804-403440.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: 10-month-old baby dies after choking on pine cone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/r-kelly-charged-with-more-sex-crimes-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Cook County Sheriff’s Office)" title="rkellymugchildsupport.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>R. 