- Chicago's longest serving alderman, Ed Burke, was indicted Thursday in a federal bribery case.

Alderman Burke was charged in a criminal complaint four months ago in connection with his alleged shakedowns at a Burger King in his ward. Now, he's been indicted by a federal grand jury -- a 19 count indictment -- that alleges corruption in that Burger King deal and two other projects outside his ward.

The racketeering and bribery charges against Burke say that in addition to trying to get tax appeals work from the Burger King owners, he also tried to use his position to benefit from the redevelopment of the Old Main Post Office -- that's an entirely new charge.

Burke is also now accused of shaking down Lake Forest developer Charles Cui, in connection with a real estate development at Irving Park and Milwaukee on the Northwest Side. Cui way was previously charged in the case, but Burke had not been named in connection with it until now.

When Burke was charged in the Burger King case, he insisted he had done nothing wrong.

On Thursday, FOX 32’s calls to Burke’s attorney, Chuck Sklarsky, have not yet been returned.

Burke was up for re-election four months ago when he was first charged. He won another four-year term despite the charges, and the 75-year-old veteran alderman was back in City Council on Wednesday, and he even had a run in with new Mayor Lori Lightfoot.