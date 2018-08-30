Armed carjacking duo rear ends, steals 4 vehicles on North Side

- Police are warning residents of four armed carjackings this week the Lincoln Park, North Center, Andersonville and Lake View neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each incident, two carjackers drive their vehicle into the rear bumper of another vehicle. When the driver gets out to check the damage, they show a handgun, demand their vehicle and drive off, Chicago police said.

They may have been wearing ski masks, police said.

The carjackings occurred:

At 9:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of North Bosworth Avenue;

About 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue;

About 1:20 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of West Farragut Avenue;

At 12:07 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West George Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.