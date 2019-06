- Five men with guns robbed a bar early Saturday in Belmont Gardens on the Northwest Side.

About 12:25 a.m., the robbers entered the establishment in the 2900 block of North Pulaski and brandished guns at the customers inside, according to Chicago police. They were all wearing black and two of them wore masks.

They demanded that everyone get on the ground, then took their property, police said. One of the men fired his gun at a wall.

Three women and seven men were robbed, police said. No one was hurt.

The robbers may have fled in a white vehicle, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating