- Police are looking for a person who has been robbing ride-hailing service drivers at gunpoint since last week in Lawndale and Little Village.

In each incident, the suspect ordered a driver through a ride-hailing service, entered the vehicle and took the vehicle or other property from the driver using a handgun, according to Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

At 12:01 a.m. June 15 in the 1300 Block of South Kildare Avenue; and

About 1 a.m. June 21 in the 2100 Block of South Central Park Avenue.

The suspect is described as a male between 16 and 23 years old, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7 and weighing 120 to 130 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.