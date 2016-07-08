< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Armed robberies reported in West Town, Garfield Park: police data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411342475-404960730" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <p><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:05AM CDT</span></p> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - Police are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings after a string of armed robberies were reported this week in West Town and Garfield Park.</p> <p>In each case, three to four men came out of a black vehicle, displayed a handgun and demanded someone's property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.</p> <p>The robberies happened:</p> <ul> <li>About 3:05 p.m. June 4 in the 400 block of North Leavitt Street</li> <li>About 12:44 a.m. June 5 in the first block of North Bell Avenue</li> <li>About 2:40 p.m. June 5 in the 2200 block of West Huron Street</li> <li>About 3 p.m. June 5 in the 500 block of North Sacramento Boulevard</li> <li>About 3:20 p.m. June 5 in the 600 block of North Wood Street</li> </ul> <p>The men are described by police as 18 to 25 years old.</p> <p>Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.</p> More Crime Stories

1 killed, 13 wounded in Thursday shootings
Posted Jun 07 2019 08:49AM CDT
Fourteen people were wounded — one fatally — in shootings Thursday within city limits, including a man who was traveling with three others on North Lake Shore Drive.
The four were northbound in a Honda Odyssey in the 2500 block of Lake Shore Drive just before midnight when someone in a vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.
A 20-year-old man was hit in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Three other men, 20, 22 and 26 were hospitalized in critical condition. data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/INDIANASHOOTING-060619-3_1559915299478_7363460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/INDIANASHOOTING-060619-3_1559915299478_7363460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/INDIANASHOOTING-060619-3_1559915299478_7363460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/INDIANASHOOTING-060619-3_1559915299478_7363460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/INDIANASHOOTING-060619-3_1559915299478_7363460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where multiple people where shot, Thursday night, in the 6200 block of South Indiana. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 killed, 13 wounded in Thursday shootings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fourteen people were wounded — one fatally — in shootings Thursday within city limits, including a man who was traveling with three others on North Lake Shore Drive.</p><p>The four were northbound in a Honda Odyssey in the 2500 block of Lake Shore Drive just before midnight when someone in a vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.</p><p>A 20-year-old man was hit in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Three other men, 20, 22 and 26 were hospitalized in critical condition. Man shot while playing basketball at West Side elementary school court
Posted Jun 07 2019 08:09AM CDT
A man was wounded by gunfire Thursday as he played basketball outside an elementary school in West Garfield Park.
The 25-year-old was shot about 7:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Wilcox, Chicago police said.
He had been playing at a court of Genevieve Melody STEM Elementary School, a police source said. 1 killed, 3 wounded in North Side shooting on Lake Shore Drive: police
Posted Jun 07 2019 05:26AM CDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 05:31AM CDT
Four people were wounded — one fatally — in a shooting Thursday on Lake Shore Drive on the North Side near Lincoln Park, police said.
Just before midnight, the four were northbound in a Honda Odyssey in the 2500 block of North Lake Shore Drive when a vehicle drove alongside and someone inside unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.
The people in the vehicle drove off and the group in the Honda exited on Belmont, police said. The shooting took place in the 2500 block of North Lake Shore Drive. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 killed, 3 wounded in North Side shooting on Lake Shore Drive: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:26AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:31AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four people were wounded — one fatally — in a shooting Thursday on Lake Shore Drive on the North Side near Lincoln Park, police said.</p><p>Just before midnight, the four were northbound in a Honda Odyssey in the 2500 block of North Lake Shore Drive when a vehicle drove alongside and someone inside unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.</p><p>The people in the vehicle drove off and the group in the Honda exited on Belmont, police said. They came to a stop in the 3200 block of North Broadway in Lake View.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/local-wwii-navy-veteran-recalls-fighting-in-france-and-japan"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/John%20Ullinskey_1559877122585.jpg_7362294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="John Ullinskey_1559877122585.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Local WWII Navy veteran recalls fighting in France and Japan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/girl-shot-six-times-protecting-her-mother-in-2007-graduates-high-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Alexis%20goggins%20then%20and%20now_1559876516774.jpg_7362344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Alexis goggins then and now_1559876516774.jpg-65880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Girl shot six times protecting her mother in 2007 graduates high school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/-he-was-a-monster-4-new-lawsuits-filed-against-doctor-accused-of-sexual-assault"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/fabio%20ortega_1559876464265.jpg_7362256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="fabio ortega_1559876464265.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'He was a monster': 4 new lawsuits filed against doctor accused of sexual assault</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/police-release-photo-of-suspect-in-lincoln-park-sexual-assaults"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/sex%20assault%20suspect_1559876261999.jpg_7362254_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="sex assault suspect_1559876261999.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police release photo of suspect in Lincoln Park sexual assaults</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-children-ages-1-and-3-abducted-by-father-in-cottage-grove-minn" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Bureau&#x20;of&#x20;Criminal&#x20;Apprehension" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>AMBER Alert: Children, ages 1 and 3, abducted in Cottage Grove, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-shot-while-playing-basketball-at-west-side-elementary-school-court" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joshua&#x20;Lott&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shot while playing basketball at West Side elementary school court</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/armed-robberies-reported-in-west-town-garfield-park-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Armed robberies reported in West Town, Garfield Park: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/boy-13-missing-from-irving-park-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/felix-lopez_1559905238726_7363009_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/felix-lopez_1559905238726_7363009_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/felix-lopez_1559905238726_7363009_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/felix-lopez_1559905238726_7363009_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/felix-lopez_1559905238726_7363009_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Felix&#x20;Lopez&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy, 13, missing from Irving Park: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/firefighters-battle-blaze-in-roseland" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/roselane-fire-1_1559905794124_7363010_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/roselane-fire-1_1559905794124_7363010_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/roselane-fire-1_1559905794124_7363010_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/roselane-fire-1_1559905794124_7363010_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/07/roselane-fire-1_1559905794124_7363010_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;FOX&#x20;32&#x20;News&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Firefighters battle blaze at Gately's Peoples building in Roseland</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 