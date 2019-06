- Police are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings after a string of armed robberies were reported this week in West Town and Garfield Park.

In each case, three to four men came out of a black vehicle, displayed a handgun and demanded someone’s property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

About 3:05 p.m. June 4 in the 400 block of North Leavitt Street

About 12:44 a.m. June 5 in the first block of North Bell Avenue

About 2:40 p.m. June 5 in the 2200 block of West Huron Street

About 3 p.m. June 5 in the 500 block of North Sacramento Boulevard

About 3:20 p.m. June 5 in the 600 block of North Wood Street

The men are described by police as 18 to 25 years old.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.