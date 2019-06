- Police are warning the public to be aware of their surroundings after people leaving banks were robbed in Cragin and Kelvin Park.

In each case, two men approached someone and displayed a handgun, according to a community alert from Chicago police. One man took a wallet from the person’s pocket, and at least one of them hit or kicked them.

The men drove off in a black or tan colored vehicle, police said.

The first robbery happened about 1:50 a.m. May 31 in the 4600 block of West Diversey Avenue, and the other was about 12:50 a.m. June 2 in the 3100 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.

Both men are described as 20 to 35 years old, police said. One stands 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-3 and weighs 200-215 pounds. The other stands 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-2 and weighs 200-210 pounds.

In one case, one of the men is described as having curly hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.