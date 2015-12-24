< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Armed robbers target people leaving banks on NW side: police Posted Jun 14 2019 08:25AM CDT

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are warning the public to be aware of their surroundings after people leaving banks were robbed in Cragin and Kelvin Park. One man took a wallet from the person’s pocket, and at least one of them hit or kicked them.</p> <p>The men drove off in a black or tan colored vehicle, police said.</p> <p>The first robbery happened about 1:50 a.m. May 31 in the 4600 block of West Diversey Avenue, and the other was about 12:50 a.m. June 2 in the 3100 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.</p> <p>Both men are described as 20 to 35 years old, police said. One stands 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-3 and weighs 200-215 pounds. More Crime Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man sentenced to 7 years for sexual abuse remains at large</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:37AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are looking for the man who was sentenced to seven years in prison after missing his trial for sexually abusing a girl in west suburban Glendale Heights.</p><p>Judge George Bakalis sentenced Carlos Quezada, 30, in absentia Thursday for seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. A jury convicted Quezada of the charges in February but he failed to show up to court for the trial.</p><p>Quezada sexually abused a girl he worked with at a Buona Beef restaurant in Glendale Heights in his vehicle from August 2016 through January 2017, prosecutors said. He posted bond in July 2017 and didn’t show up to his trial or sentencing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/woman-shot-outside-lawndale-home" title="Woman shot outside Lawndale home" data-articleId="412656349" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman shot outside Lawndale home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:22AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 31-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Friday in Lawndale on the West Side.</p><p>She was outside her home about 12:47 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Komensky Avenue when she heard gunfire and realized she was hit, Chicago police said.</p><p>The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to her ankle, police said. Her condition was stabilized.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/child-2-adults-shot-on-chicago-northwest-side" title="2-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Albany Park shooting" data-articleId="412603735" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/Child__2_adults_shot_on_Chicago_s_Northw_0_7396239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/Child__2_adults_shot_on_Chicago_s_Northw_0_7396239_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/Child__2_adults_shot_on_Chicago_s_Northw_0_7396239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/Child__2_adults_shot_on_Chicago_s_Northw_0_7396239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/Child__2_adults_shot_on_Chicago_s_Northw_0_7396239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A child was shot Thursday night on the Northwest Side of Chicago. Two adults were also wounded in the shooting." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Albany Park shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two adults and a toddler were wounded by gunfire Thursday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.</p><p>They were parked in a car in an alley when a Hyundai pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking the three of them, Chicago police said. More Stories Most Recent data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/12/24/Police_lights_1450998903495_661585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/12/24/Police_lights_1450998903495_661585_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/12/24/Police_lights_1450998903495_661585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/12/24/Police_lights_1450998903495_661585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/12/24/Police_lights_1450998903495_661585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Armed robbers target people leaving banks on NW side: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/woman-shot-outside-lawndale-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman shot outside Lawndale home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/crash-spills-cocoa-powder-batteries-on-freeway-in-indiana-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-3_1560517553062_7397664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-3_1560517553062_7397664_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-3_1560517553062_7397664_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-3_1560517553062_7397664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-3_1560517553062_7397664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Indiana&#x20;State&#x20;Police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crash spills cocoa powder, batteries on freeway in Indiana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/baby-of-slain-teen-marlen-ochoa-lopez-dies-after-weeks-on-life-support" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marlen&#x20;Ochoa-Uriostegui&#x20;and&#x20;her&#x20;baby&#x20;boy&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Yavani&#x20;Yadiel&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Lopez&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Family&#x20;photos" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Baby of slain teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez dies after weeks on life support</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/-mother-of-englewood-who-provides-free-care-to-kids-is-rewarded-by-mike-rowe" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/LaTanya%20Johnson_1560484721563.jpg_7396649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/LaTanya%20Johnson_1560484721563.jpg_7396649_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/LaTanya%20Johnson_1560484721563.jpg_7396649_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/LaTanya%20Johnson_1560484721563.jpg_7396649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Sponsored Stories: 