ATF agent shot in Chicago takes stand in trial of accused gunman ATF agent shot in Chicago takes stand in trial of accused gunman 14 2019 09:56PM By Larry Yellen
Posted Jun 14 2019 08:44PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 14 2019 09:56PM CDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 10:01PM CDT CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - The ATF agent shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood took the witness stand Friday at the trial of his accused shooter. He described what happened in the moments caught on surveillance video.

ATF Agent Kevin Crump can be seen on video stumbling to the ground after taking a bullet 13 months ago. At the trial of his alleged shooter, Ernesto Godinez, Crump took the witness stand.

"The initial gunshot took me to the ground," he said.

He said then he felt a lot of pain in his neck and his jaw, and blood covering his face. Doctors told him a single bullet had entered under his left ear and exited between his eyes. His vision still isn't what it was, but he is back at work.

Defense attorneys objected to Agent Crump's taking the stand, saying his appearance would be too inflammatory and nobody was contesting that he'd been shot.

Defense attorneys asked Crump whether he had seen who was doing the shooting, and he admitted he had not. Godinez denies he was the shooter. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jurors listen to suspect say he killed scholar from China</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 06:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jurors in a federal death-penalty trial heard secretly recorded audio Friday in which a former University of Illinois doctoral student describes to his girlfriend how he killed a visiting scholar from China, calling the 26-year-old woman "valiant" as she tried to fight back.</p><p>The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that the recording of Brendt Christensen was made by his girlfriend when she wore a wire for the FBI as the two attended a campus vigil on June 29, 2017, for the missing scholar, Yingying Zhang. Christensen was arrested the next day.</p><p>Prosecutors at the trial in Peoria have said Christensen posed as a police officer to lure Zhang into his car on June 9, 2017, after deciding he would kill someone that day. Her body hasn't been found.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/chicago-police-have-person-of-interest-in-fatal-shooting-in-walgreens" title="Chicago police have person of interest in fatal shooting in Walgreens" data-articleId="412764837" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/walgreens%20shooting_1560484463041.jpg_7396645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/walgreens%20shooting_1560484463041.jpg_7396645_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/walgreens%20shooting_1560484463041.jpg_7396645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/walgreens%20shooting_1560484463041.jpg_7396645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/walgreens%20shooting_1560484463041.jpg_7396645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago police have person of interest in fatal shooting in Walgreens</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 06:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Chicago say they have a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a woman inside a Walgreens store .</p><p>The woman was killed Wednesday night. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says store employees said the shooting was related to a possible shoplifting incident. He says on Twitter that a person of interest "has been identified for questioning."</p><p>The woman's name hasn't been released. The Chicago Tribune reports that store video shows the woman being thrown to the floor by a non-employee and shot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-sentenced-to-7-years-for-sexual-abuse-remains-at-large" title="Man sentenced to 7 years for sexual abuse remains at large" data-articleId="412659477" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/carlos-quezada_1560519361060_7397831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/carlos-quezada_1560519361060_7397831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/carlos-quezada_1560519361060_7397831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/carlos-quezada_1560519361060_7397831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/carlos-quezada_1560519361060_7397831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Carlos Quezada | DuPage County sheriff&rsquo;s office website" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man sentenced to 7 years for sexual abuse remains at large</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:37AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are looking for the man who was sentenced to seven years in prison after missing his trial for sexually abusing a girl in west suburban Glendale Heights.</p><p>Judge George Bakalis sentenced Carlos Quezada, 30, in absentia Thursday for seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. A jury convicted Quezada of the charges in February but he failed to show up to court for the trial.</p><p>Quezada sexually abused a girl he worked with at a Buona Beef restaurant in Glendale Heights in his vehicle from August 2016 through January 2017, prosecutors said. 