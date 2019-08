- A skimming device used to steal credit card information was found on an ATM Sunday at a Target store in the Loop.

Officers responded to the store about 9:09 p.m. in the first block of South State Street after a technician discovered the skimmer on an ATM machine, Chicago police said.

A skimmer is a small device planted on machines by someone who wants to steal credit or debit card information from people.

No arrests have been made as Area Central detectives investigate.