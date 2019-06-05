< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Aurora 1st grade teacher charged with sexually abusing children Posted Jun 05 2019 12:38PM CDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 12:39PM CDT

AURORA, Ill. (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - An Aurora elementary school teacher has been charged with sexually abusing two children he knew.</p> <p>Luis R. Mora, 58, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.</p> <p>Mora lives in Aurora and works as a first-grade bilingual teacher at Dieterich Elementary, 1141 Jackson St., according to prosecutors and a statement from East Aurora School District 131.</p> <p>He is accused of making “sexual contact” with two children, both 8 years old, between August 2018 and May 2019, the state’s attorney’s office said.</p> <p>District 131 officials contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services after learning on April 24 that “an alleged inappropriate behavior took place between a District 131 staff member and a student,” according to a statement issued Wednesday by the school district.</p> <p>Mora was placed on administrative leave while the matter was investigated and was arrested on Tuesday.</p> <p>“Our top priority is the safety and emotional well-being of our students,” district officials wrote in the statement. “Each of our employees receives periodic training regarding maintaining appropriate professional boundaries with students. District 131 has worked very hard to establish a culture of trust within our school communities. Anything that threatens to erode student safety or our culture of trust is something we take very seriously.”</p> <p>Mora appeared for a hearing Tuesday before Kane County Associate Judge Keith Johnson, who set his bail at $75,000, according to the state’s attorney’s office. His next court date is set for June 19.</p> <p>If he posts bond, Mora will be prohibited from having any contact with the victims or any unsupervised contact with anyone under age 14, prosecutors said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/student-arrested-over-snapchat-shooting-threat-to-lake-view-high-school" title="Student arrested over Snapchat shooting threat to Lake View High School" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Student arrested over Snapchat shooting threat to Lake View High School</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 12:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 12:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly creating a Snapchat post threatening a shooting at a North Side high school.</p><p>Authorities were notified at 5:37 a.m. about the threat to the school in the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police. Lake View High School is located at 4015 N. Ashland.</p><p>The suspect, who is a student at the school, was arrested on school grounds, police said. Charges against him are pending.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/baby-boy-dies-after-being-left-alone-in-bathtub-in-south-shore" title="Baby boy dies after being left alone in bathtub in South Shore" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="
	(vonderauvisuals/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Baby boy dies after being left alone in bathtub in South Shore</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 10:20AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 7-month-old boy died Monday after he was found unconscious in a bathtub full of water in South Shore on the South Side.</p><p>Authorities were called about 7:30 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive child in the 6800 block of South Merrill, according to Chicago police.</p><p>Risilient King Woodrow Gilmore’s father told investigators he’d gone to the store and left the boy in a tub filled with water, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. When he returned, he found Risilient floating in the tub and called 911.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-found-dead-in-chicago-river-near-goose-island-police" title="Man found dead in Chicago River near Goose Island: police" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man found dead in Chicago River near Goose Island: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:36AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man’s body was pulled from the Chicago River Wednesday near Goose Island on the North Side.</p><p>Officer’s found the body of a “male adult” floating in the river about 1:40 a.m. by the 1100 block of North Halsted Street, Chicago police said. The Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit removed the body from the river and Area Central detectives are investigating.</p><p>No further information was immediately available, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/puppy-that-was-beaten-burned-makes-miraculous-recovery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/puppy%20burned%20for%20web_1559733464266.png_7353723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation" title="puppy burned for web_1559733464266.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Puppy that was beaten, burned makes miraculous recovery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/flood-advisory-issued-for-ne-illinois"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Flood_advisory_issued_for_NE_Illinois_0_7353582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Flood_advisory_issued_for_NE_Illinois_0_20190605113340"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flood advisory issued for NE Illinois</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-police-attend-high-school-graduation-for-fallen-officer-s-son"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/1_1559703241216_7353238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="1_1559703241216.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago police attend high school graduation for fallen officer's son</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-sentenced-to-32-years-for-pimping-teen-who-was-murdered"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/03/Desiree%20Robinson_1522806350255.jpg_5279015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Desiree Robinson_1522806350255.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man sentenced to 32 years for pimping teen who was murdered</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/aurora-1st-grade-teacher-charged-with-sexually-abusing-children" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/luis-r-mora_1559756293230_7354660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/luis-r-mora_1559756293230_7354660_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/luis-r-mora_1559756293230_7354660_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/luis-r-mora_1559756293230_7354660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/luis-r-mora_1559756293230_7354660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Aurora 1st grade teacher charged with sexually abusing children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/detroit-police-say-they-re-searching-for-serial-killer-rapist" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjbk-dpd%20chief%20james%20craig%20generic-060319_1559586665379.jpg_7347237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjbk-dpd%20chief%20james%20craig%20generic-060319_1559586665379.jpg_7347237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjbk-dpd%20chief%20james%20craig%20generic-060319_1559586665379.jpg_7347237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjbk-dpd%20chief%20james%20craig%20generic-060319_1559586665379.jpg_7347237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjbk-dpd%20chief%20james%20craig%20generic-060319_1559586665379.jpg_7347237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit Police say they're searching for possible serial killer, rapist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/baby-boy-dies-after-being-left-alone-in-bathtub-in-south-shore" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x0a;&#x09;&#x28;vonderauvisuals&#x2f;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Baby boy dies after being left alone in bathtub in South Shore</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/group-pushes-for-straight-pride-parade-in-boston-sparks-backlash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;morgan_snedden&#x2f;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Group pushes for ‘straight pride' parade in Boston, sparks backlash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/man-wins-344m-powerball-with-fortune-cookie-numbers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/north%20carolina%20lottery%20winner_1559745318352.jpg_7354217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/north%20carolina%20lottery%20winner_1559745318352.jpg_7354217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/north%20carolina%20lottery%20winner_1559745318352.jpg_7354217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/north%20carolina%20lottery%20winner_1559745318352.jpg_7354217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/north%20carolina%20lottery%20winner_1559745318352.jpg_7354217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="North&#x20;Carolina&#x20;Education&#x20;Lottery" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man wins $344M Powerball with fortune cookie numbers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div 