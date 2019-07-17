< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story418689320" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418689320" data-article-version="1.0">Aurora man gets 30 years for being armed habitual criminal</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 12:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 12:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> years for being armed habitual criminal"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418689320.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418689320");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418689320-418688695"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/ronald-smith_1563385590614_7529531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/ronald-smith_1563385590614_7529531_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/ronald-smith_1563385590614_7529531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/ronald-smith_1563385590614_7529531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/ronald-smith_1563385590614_7529531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ronald Smith | Kane County state&#39;s attorney&#39;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Ronald Smith | Kane County state's attorney's office</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418689320-418688695" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/ronald-smith_1563385590614_7529531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/ronald-smith_1563385590614_7529531_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/ronald-smith_1563385590614_7529531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/ronald-smith_1563385590614_7529531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/ronald-smith_1563385590614_7529531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ronald Smith | Kane County state&#39;s attorney&#39;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Ronald Smith | Kane County state's attorney's office</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 12:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 12:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418689320" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>AURORA, Ill. (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for having a gun while on parole in 2015 in west suburban Aurora.</p> <p>Judge Katherine D. Karayannis handed down the sentence July 12 to 34-year-old Ronald Smith, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. A jury previously convicted Smith of a felony count of being an armed habitual criminal.</p> <p>“Mr. Smith received the sentence he and the community deserved,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said in a statement. “He has a horrible criminal record and is a significant public safety threat.”</p> <p>Aurora police got an anonymous tip about 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, that Smith was planning to commit an armed robbery, prosecutors said. The caller said Smith would be in a white Toyota pickup truck in the first block of North Union Street.</p> <p>Officers went to the address and saw Smith sitting in the passenger seat of the pickup in a driveway, according to the state’s attorney’s office. When the pulled the truck over for a traffic violation, they saw Smith put something under his seat.</p> <p>During the stop, Smith was wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, one black glove and had a mask around his neck prosecutors said. Police got the driver’s permission to search the truck and found a loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol under Smith’s seat.</p> <p>Smith, who lives in Aurora, was prohibited from possessing a gun because of his criminal history, prosecutors said. Since he turned 18 in 2001, he has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2001 armed robbery, six years for possessing a stolen car in 2006, four years for a 2009 drug conviction and six years for a separate drug offense, also in 2009.</p> <p>He was on parole at the time of his arrest in 2015, prosecutors said. <li> <a href="/news/crime/naperville-man-charged-with-damaging-homes-cars-of-ex-girlfriends-family" title="Naperville man charged with damaging homes, cars of ex-girlfriend's family" data-articleId="418670840" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Naperville man charged with damaging homes, cars of ex-girlfriend's family</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 11:14AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 11:15AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been charged with vandalizing the homes of his ex-girlfriend's relatives earlier this year in the west suburbs.</p><p>Colin Herbstritt, 22, is charged with five misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, according to a statement from Naperville police.</p><p>Between May 22 and June 19, Herbstritt damaged vehicles and homes in Naperville and DuPage County owned by his ex-girlfriend's family, police said.</p> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-stabbed-on-train-at-cermak-chinatown-red-line" title="Man stabbed on Red Line train at Cermak-Chinatown" data-articleId="418654553" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man stabbed on Red Line train at Cermak-Chinatown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:32AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 10:10AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was stabbed Wednesday morning on a train at the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line station on the city's South Side, according to the CTA.</p><p>Two men got into an argument around 8 a.m. on a northbound train that led to fight, where one of them was stabbed with a pair of scissors, according to the CTA.</p><p>The CTA tweeted northbound trains were halted at the Cermak-Chinatown station due to police activity. Service is resuming with residual delays.</p> </div> </div> </a> </li> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man stabbed on Red Line train at Cermak-Chinatown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:32AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 10:10AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was stabbed Wednesday morning on a train at the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line station on the city's South Side, according to the CTA.</p><p>Two men got into an argument around 8 a.m. on a northbound train that led to fight, where one of them was stabbed with a pair of scissors, according to the CTA.</p><p>The CTA tweeted northbound trains were halted at the Cermak-Chinatown station due to police activity. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/sky/dolson-makes-late-go-ahead-basket-sky-top-dream-77-76" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dolson makes late go-ahead basket, Sky top Dream 77-76</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/air-conditioners-condensers-stolen-in-bronzeville-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/air-conditioner_1563386111757_7529298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/air-conditioner_1563386111757_7529298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/air-conditioner_1563386111757_7529298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/air-conditioner_1563386111757_7529298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/air-conditioner_1563386111757_7529298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;KTTV&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Air conditioners, condensers stolen in Bronzeville: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/aurora-man-gets-30-years-for-being-armed-habitual-criminal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/ronald-smith_1563385590614_7529531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/ronald-smith_1563385590614_7529531_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/ronald-smith_1563385590614_7529531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/ronald-smith_1563385590614_7529531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/ronald-smith_1563385590614_7529531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ronald&#x20;Smith&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Kane&#x20;County&#x20;state&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;attorney&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Aurora man gets 30 years for being armed habitual criminal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/colin-kaepernick-s-nike-commercial-is-nominated-for-an-emmy-award" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Nike&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Colin Kaepernick's Nike commercial is nominated for an Emmy Award</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/naperville-man-charged-with-damaging-homes-cars-of-ex-girlfriends-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/colin-Herbstritt_1563380080169_7529242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/colin-Herbstritt_1563380080169_7529242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/colin-Herbstritt_1563380080169_7529242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/colin-Herbstritt_1563380080169_7529242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/colin-Herbstritt_1563380080169_7529242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Colin&#x20;Herbstritt&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Naperville&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Naperville man charged with damaging homes, cars of ex-girlfriend's family</h3> </a> </li> 