- Aurora police have released a video of two vehicles that may have been involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 61-year-old woman Tuesday in the western suburb.

The video shows what appears to be a dark-colored sedan and another dark colored vehicle traveling through an intersection.

Elizabeth Kakoczki was found on the ground near a bike about 1:20 a.m. in the area of Edgelawn Road and Prairie Street, Aurora police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Aurora police at 630-256-5330.