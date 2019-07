- A Beach Park man is accused of trying to kill his father with a pair of garden shears Thursday in the north suburb.

George W. Bryce, 21, is charged with attempted first-degree murder for the attack about 3 p.m. in the 12900 block of Peacock Road in Beach Park, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Bryce was involved in a “domestic-related incident” with his 70-year-old father when he grabbed the shears and stabbed his father repeatedly, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrived to find the man on the floor with multiple sharp-force injuries, authorities said. He was taken in critical condition to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan.

Bryce was arrested and is expected to make his initial court appearance on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. Additional charges against him are pending.