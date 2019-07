- A 61-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday while she was riding a bike in west suburban Aurora.

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a bicycle in the grass about 1:20 a.m. on Edgelawn Road at Prairie Street and located a woman in nearby trees, Aurora police said in a statement.

The woman, identified as Elizabeth Kakoczki of Aurora, was given CPR by police and then taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators determined the woman was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Aurora police at 630-256-5330.