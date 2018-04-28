Bolingbrook man gets no prison after drugging friend, trying to undress her

KANE COUNTY (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A southwest suburban Bolingbrook man will not spend any further time in jail after he was found guilty of drugging his friend and kissing her as he tried to undress her after she passed out.

Kane County Associate Judge Christine Downs on Wednesday convicted Karlos L. Ingram, 30, of battery, a Class A misdemeanor, after he waived his right to a jury trial, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The conviction stems from the evening of Dec. 19, 2016, when Ingram went out socially with a friend, then went with her to her St. Charles home, the state’s attorney’s office said. At her home, she started to feel tired and decided to lie down. Once she fell asleep, Ingram climbed on top of her, kissed her and started to take her clothes off.

The woman woke back up, pushed Ingram off of her and told him to leave her home, the state’s attorney’s office said. She later went to police and underwent chemical testing, believing Ingram had drugged her. The tests found gamma-Hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), often known as a date-rape drug.

Downs sentenced Ingram to 18 months of conditional discharge and ordered him to undergo a sex offender evaluation and a drug and alcohol evaluation, to follow all recommendations of the evaluations, and prohibited him from having any contact with the woman, the state’s attorney’s office said.