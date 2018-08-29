Bouncer shot in Noble Square

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - A bouncer was shot early Wednesday at an establishment in the Noble Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The bouncer, a 31-year-old man, got into an altercation with someone who took out a handgun and fired several shots at 3:44 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Division, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene and police initially said a person of interest was being questioned.

Police said later Wednesday morning that no person of interest was being questioned and no one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

