Bouncer shot in Noble Square
CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - A bouncer was shot early Wednesday at an establishment in the Noble Square neighborhood on the West Side.
The bouncer, a 31-year-old man, got into an altercation with someone who took out a handgun and fired several shots at 3:44 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Division, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was in critical condition.
A weapon was recovered at the scene and police initially said a person of interest was being questioned.
Police said later Wednesday morning that no person of interest was being questioned and no one was in custody in connection with the shooting.