- A 13-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet during a shootout Tuesday afternoon in Roseland on the South Side.

The boy was walking about 4:25 p.m. in the 11100 block of South Princeton when the occupants of two vehicles started shooting at one another, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the abdomen and driven to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.