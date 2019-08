- A 14-year-old boy has been charged with accidentally shooting his 13-year-old friend to death Thursday in northwest suburban Bensenville.

The teen is charged with one felony count each of involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

"This heartbreaking turn of events should serve as a reminder to parents to lock up their weapons and keep them out of reach from their children," State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in the statement.

About 2 p.m., the accused shooter and three of his friends were handling guns that were left unlocked inside a home in the 200 block of George Street in Bensenville, prosecutors and Bensenville police said. While handling the gun, the 14-year-old shot his friend in the head.

The 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead from the gunshot wound later that night, the state's attorney's office said.

The 14-year-old was arrested after the shooting and appeared in court Friday for a detention hearing before DuPage County Judge Robert Anderson, who ordered him released to his parents' custody on home detention, prosecutors said. His next court date was set for Aug. 22.