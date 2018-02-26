Police: 2 young girls wounded in shooting at traffic light

- A 6-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl were shot Sunday night in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The girls were in a vehicle being driven by a woman when another vehicle pulled up, exchanged words or gang signs with the driver, and fired shots about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of West North Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The 6-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and the 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.