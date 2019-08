Related Headlines Woman shot dead in suburban home, police say

- A minor has been charged with manslaughter after a woman was fatally shot inside a home Wednesday in west suburban Aurora.

Officers were dispatched about 2:15 p.m. for reports of a person shot inside a home in the 500 block of South LaSalle Street in Aurora, according to Aurora police.

They arrived to find 23-year-old Jeanette Luna inside with a gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that a juvenile boy was in possession of a gun when it was fired inside the home, police said. He ran away shortly after the gun was fired, but was arrested at another Aurora home shortly before 9 p.m.

The boy was charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card, police said. Police declined to specify his age or relationship to Luna because he is a minor and the case is being handled in juvenile court.