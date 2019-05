A man is accused of firing the stray bullet last month that fatally struck a mother as she shopped with her two children in a cellphone store on the Southwest Side.

Bryant Mitchell, 23, of the Ashburn neighborhood, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder in the slaying of Candice Dickerson in a Metro PCS store in Chicago Lawn, Chicago police and authorities said.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. April 26 in the 5900 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to police.