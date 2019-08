- An Illinois State Police car was damaged Monday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

About 3:30 a.m., two males wearing black clothing were seen throwing a brick through the rear window of a marked ISP squad car in the 11800 block of South Bell Avenue, Chicago police said.

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

No one is in custody as Chicago police investigate.