- A middle school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a student was found with a bullet in north suburban Beach Park.

Authorities learned a 14-year-old student had a round of ammunition at Beach Park Middle School and put the school on soft lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A security officer searched the school, at 40667 N. Green Bay Rd., and determined that a student brought a bullet but no firearm, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested and taken to the Lake County Juvenile Justice System on charges of unlawfully possessing the ammunition and disorderly conduct.

The lockdown was lifted by 10:30 a.m., the school said in a statement.

The students “are safe and regular school activity has resumed,” the school said in a statement.

Investigators found no evidence the student intended to cause harm, the sheriff’s office said.