Bullet shatters CPD station window after concealed carry holder shoots back in West Side dispute data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424274638-420501645" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Posted Aug 16 2019 10:15PM CDT class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424274638" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - No one was hurt Friday after a bullet pierced a window of a West Chicago police station when multiple people in a dispute fired shots at each other.</p><p>Two males were in custody after their group of four argued with a concealed carry license holder and one of them fired shots, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.</p><p>The concealed carry holder took out their own gun and returned fire, he said.</p><p>The shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. near the Austin 15th District police station in the 5700 block of West Madison Street, police said. A bullet had pierced a window of the station but did not strike anyone.</p><p>Officers saw two boy running from the scene and arrested a 16-year-old and 18-year-old, police said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/homeless-man-found-guilty-in-murder-of-off-duty-chicago-police-officer-john-rivera" title="Homeless man found guilty in murder of off-duty Chicago Police Officer John Rivera" data-articleId="424246520" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/jovan%20battle%20-%20john%20rivera_1564698041032.jpg_7566640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/jovan%20battle%20-%20john%20rivera_1564698041032.jpg_7566640_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/jovan%20battle%20-%20john%20rivera_1564698041032.jpg_7566640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/jovan%20battle%20-%20john%20rivera_1564698041032.jpg_7566640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/jovan%20battle%20-%20john%20rivera_1564698041032.jpg_7566640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Homeless man found guilty in murder of off-duty Chicago Police Officer John Rivera</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 07:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 32-year-old homeless man Friday was found guilty of murder and firearms charges in a River North shooting that left an off-duty Chicago police officer dead and another man badly wounded.</p><p>Seated alone, Jovan Battle -- who represented himself during the trial -- laid his head in his hand as the verdicts were read, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.</p><p>As he was led out of the courtroom, Battle extended his middle finger at the team of Cook County prosecutors and then grinned into the courtroom gallery where the murdered Officer John Rivera's family sat. "See you later and f— you all too," Battle said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/cta-bus-window-shot-out-with-pellet-gun-on-west-side" title="CTA bus window shot out with pellet gun on West Side" data-articleId="424172260" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/23/Getty-cta-bus_1548248818452_6658544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/23/Getty-cta-bus_1548248818452_6658544_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/23/Getty-cta-bus_1548248818452_6658544_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/23/Getty-cta-bus_1548248818452_6658544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/23/Getty-cta-bus_1548248818452_6658544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&nbsp;(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CTA bus window shot out with pellet gun on West Side</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 01:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Someone shot out a window of a Chicago Transit Authority bus with a pellet gun Friday in Fifth City on the West Side.</p><p>Officers were called at 12:39 p.m. with reports of a group of males with a pellet gun on a CTA bus at Jackson Boulevard and Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police.</p><p>One of the males shot out the back window of the bus and the group ran away when the bus stopped, police said. No injuries were reported.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/woman-robs-banks-in-skokie-west-rogers-park-on-same-day-fbi" title="Woman robs banks in Skokie, West Rogers Park on same day: FBI" data-articleId="424170401" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/bank-robber-3_1565981013579_7597755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/bank-robber-3_1565981013579_7597755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/bank-robber-3_1565981013579_7597755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/bank-robber-3_1565981013579_7597755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/bank-robber-3_1565981013579_7597755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance image of the suspect in a bank robbery Aug. 15, 2019, at the Byline Bank at 8400 Skokie Blvd. in Skokie. | FBI" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman robs banks in Skokie, West Rogers Park on same day: FBI</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 01:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman robbed two banks Thursday in north suburban Skokie and West Rogers Park on the North Side.</p><p>About 11:50 a.m., a woman with a gun robbed the Byline Bank at 8400 Skokie Blvd. in Skokie, according to the FBI. The same woman robbed a Wintrust Bank about 4 p.m. at 7555 N. Western Ave. in Chicago.</p><p>The suspect is described as a 5-foot-5 woman in her 50s, according to the FBI. She wore a blue and white dress with a blue coat and a blue headscarf during the Chicago robbery, and a striped dress with a green coat in the Skokie hold-up.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/14-year-old-girl-signs-one-day-contract-with-chicago-sky"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Lamia%20Young%20chicago%20sky_1566011124855.jpg_7599295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lamia Young chicago sky_1566011124855.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>14-year-old signs one-day contract with Chicago Sky</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/air-pollution-can-be-as-harmful-to-lungs-as-smoking-a-pack-of-cigarettes-a-day-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/AirPollutionEmphysema_Banner_Getty_1566005575178_7598990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Downtown Los Angeles with an inversion layer of smog. (Photo by Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images)" title="AirPollutionEmphysema_Banner_Getty_1566005575178-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Air pollution can be as harmful to lungs as smoking a pack of cigarettes a day, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/woman-who-thought-she-was-having-kidney-stone-pain-unexpectedly-gives-birth-to-triplets"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/mom%20with%20triplets_1566002282978.jpg_7599032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The triplets were all born within four minutes and each weighing at about four pounds, on Aug. 10. (Photo by Dannette Giltz)" title="mom with triplets_1566002282978.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman who thought she was having kidney stone pain unexpectedly gives birth to triplets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nationwide-airport-computer-outage-delays-international-travelers-at-ohare-midway"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/14/GETTY_airplane_generic_041419_1555268012834_7108226_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)" title="GETTY_airplane_generic_041419_1555268012834-401096.PNG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Nationwide airport computer outage delays international travelers at O'Hare, Midway</h3> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/manning-jones-lead-giants-over-bears-32-13" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Manning, Jones lead Giants over Bears 32-13</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/quigley-scores-26-sky-beat-sparks-91-81" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Quigley scores 26, Sky beat Sparks 91-81</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/newman-hits-rbi-single-in-9th-lifts-pirates-past-cubs-3-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Newman hits RBI single in 9th, lifts Pirates past Cubs 3-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/14-year-old-girl-signs-one-day-contract-with-chicago-sky" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Lamia%20Young%20chicago%20sky_1566011124855.jpg_7599295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Lamia%20Young%20chicago%20sky_1566011124855.jpg_7599295_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Lamia%20Young%20chicago%20sky_1566011124855.jpg_7599295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Lamia%20Young%20chicago%20sky_1566011124855.jpg_7599295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Lamia%20Young%20chicago%20sky_1566011124855.jpg_7599295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>14-year-old signs one-day contract with Chicago Sky</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cpd-officer-on-mayors-security-team-found-not-guilty-of-domestic-battery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/15/E6376602684F47CB8BD3B1EF64388894_1452904241094_728654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/15/E6376602684F47CB8BD3B1EF64388894_1452904241094_728654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/15/E6376602684F47CB8BD3B1EF64388894_1452904241094_728654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/15/E6376602684F47CB8BD3B1EF64388894_1452904241094_728654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/15/E6376602684F47CB8BD3B1EF64388894_1452904241094_728654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CPD officer on mayor's security team found not guilty of domestic battery</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> 