- Police are warning Portage Park residents of a string of home burglaries reported this month on the Northwest Side.

In each case, someone found a way into a person’s home and took items from inside, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

At 2:20 p.m. June 12 in the 6100 block of of West Newport Avenue

West Newport Between 11:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. June 12 in the 6100 block of West Warwick Avenue

Between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 10 in the 5200 block of West Cornelia Avenue

At 6 p.m. June 23 in the 4300 block of North Melvina Avenue.

Police did not immediately provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.