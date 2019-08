- Chicago police are warning Lincoln Park and Old Town residents of five catalytic converter thefts reported in July.

In each incident, someone cut off and removed the catalytic converter from the vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

July 17 in the 1000 block of West Belden Avenue and in the 2200 block of North Bissell Street;

July 23 in the 2000 block of North Dayton Street;

July 24 in the 1300 block of North Mohawk Street; and

July 26 in the 1800 block of North Burling Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.