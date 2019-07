- Police are warning Garfield Park residents after a series of robberies were reported Thursday on CTA property.

In each case, someone waits until a CTA train stops at a Blue Line or Green Line stop and snatches a person's cellphone, Chicago police said in an alert. If the person resists, the suspects batter them.

Three robberies happened in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road: two about 12:55 p.m. and one about 3:20 p.m., police said. Another incident took place about 5:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Lake Street.

One suspect is described as a 16 to 24-year-old man weighing 150 pounds and standing 6-feet tall, police said. Another suspect is described as a 6-foot man between 20 and 25 years of age.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.