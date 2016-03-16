< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Chicago man 8th from area charged in online 'romance,' 'mystery shopper' scams Posted May 30 2019 07:05AM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 07:12AM CDT The defendants have been charged with a combination of wire fraud, making a false statement to a financial institution and passport fraud.</p> <p>Olaniyi Nasiru Ojikutu, 39, was charged with wire fraud May 16, the attorney’s office said. He is still at large. The charge is part of the wider Operation Gold Phish investigation.</p> <p>The other seven who were charged last year are: Daniel Samuel Eta, 35, of Skokie; Babatunde Ladehinde Labiyi, 20, of Chicago; Barnabas Oghenerukevwe Edjieh, 29, of Chicago; Sultan Omogbadebo Anifowoshe, 26, of Chicago; Babatunde Ibraheem Akarigidi, 39, of Chicago; Miracle Ayokunle Okunola, 21, of Chicago; Olurotimi Akitunde Idowu, 55, of Chicago. Two more people were arrested in Texas and Nigeria, and all are in custody.</p> <p>The group allegedly scammed victims out of their money by building fake romantic or professional relationships with them over online communities such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Match.com, according to a federal indictment filed by the attorney’s office. After building a connection with the victim, they would request a deposit into bank accounts opened under fake names.</p> <p>In the mystery shopper scams, the defendants allegedly sent victims fake money orders or checks and instructed them to deposit them into their personal bank accounts, withdraw money and send the money through services such as Western Union or Money Gram to “evaluate” them, the indictment said. After the checks turned out fake, the bank or the victim would absorb the loss.</p> <p>The schemes also included “business email compromise” and “employment fraud” scams, the indictment said. The business email scams defrauded businesses that regularly perform wire transfers, while the employment fraud scams presented victims with fake business opportunities.</p> <p>In one romance scam, several of the defendants, using the name “Frank,” developed a romantic relationship with a person referred to as Victim L over Facebook, the indictment said. “Frank” told Victim L that he would join Victim L in the United States and asked for money to help pay for his son’s medical bills — a request to which Victim L obliged.</p> <p>All ten defendants have been charged with wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, the attorney’s office said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 killed, 4 wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:22AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eight people were shot and four killed Wednesday in incidents of gun violence across Chicago, including a man shot during a domestic incident in Roseland.</p><p>The 31-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 9:20 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue waiting to pick up a relative when a male he knew approached on foot, Chicago police said. The pair argued and the male fired multiple rounds before running off.</p><p>The man was hit in the arms, chest and ribs, police said. He was pronounced dead at Roseland Community Hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-sexually-abuses-woman-in-lincoln-park" title="Man sexually abuses woman in Lincoln Park" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man sexually abuses woman in Lincoln Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:10AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are urging Lincoln Park residents on the North Side to be cautious and aware of their surroundings after a man sexually abused a 26-year-old woman Wednesday.</p><p>Just after 10:30 p.m., the man grabbed the woman from behind in the 1800 block of North Burling Street and pushed her to the ground, according to a community alert from Chicago police. He then sexually abused her before fleeing the scene.</p><p>Police described the offender as a 30- to 40-year-old Hispanic man standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, with a medium build, light complexion and short black hair on all sides. He was wearing a black snapback hat, a black t-shirt and black pants, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/2-men-charged-in-murder-of-mother-who-died-protecting-baby" title="2 men charged in murder of mother who died protecting baby" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/2_men_charged_in_murder_of_Chicago_mothe_0_7328513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/2_men_charged_in_murder_of_Chicago_mothe_0_7328513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/2_men_charged_in_murder_of_Chicago_mothe_0_7328513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/2_men_charged_in_murder_of_Chicago_mothe_0_7328513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/2_men_charged_in_murder_of_Chicago_mothe_0_7328513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 men charged in murder of mother who died protecting baby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:38AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:02AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two men were charged Thursday with the murder of Brittany Hill, the 24-year-old mother who was killed Tuesday in Austin while holding and protecting her 1-year-old daughter.</p><p>Urbana residents Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, were both charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.</p><p>Hill was talking with two acquaintances outside a car just before 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue while holding her daughter, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Stephanie Ching (left) and Douglas Lomas are being held in Loundon County, Virgnia after they were charged with the death of Ching's father, Benedict Ching of San Francisco. " title="StephanieChing Douglas Lomas_1559223358175.JPG-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/2-men-charged-in-murder-of-mother-who-died-protecting-baby"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Eric Adams (left) and Michael Washington | Chicago Police Department" title="michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 men charged in murder of mother who died protecting baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/detroit-police-surprise-5-year-old-gunshot-victim-on-her-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk-3yo%20shot%20livernois%20birthday-053019_1559217440655.jpg_7328780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk-3yo shot livernois birthday-053019_1559217440655.jpg-65880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Detroit police surprise 5-year-old gunshot victim on her birthday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/white-sox-employee-on-wild-pitch-i-thought-i-d-be-close"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/2FD3F1DF89E24857AC9E145F92CA2419_1559186991566_7327941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="2FD3F1DF89E24857AC9E145F92CA2419_1559186991566.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>White Sox employee on wild pitch: 'I thought I'd be close'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1465_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1465"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-rainfall-tops-may-record" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/22/rain-rainy-chicago_1466594198510_1472261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/22/rain-rainy-chicago_1466594198510_1472261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/22/rain-rainy-chicago_1466594198510_1472261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/22/rain-rainy-chicago_1466594198510_1472261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/22/rain-rainy-chicago_1466594198510_1472261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="trippchicago&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Chicago rainfall tops May record</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/viral-photo-of-lovebirds-at-mcdonald-s-inspires-others-to-share-romantic-messages" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/Couple_1559219597509_7328879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/Couple_1559219597509_7328879_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/Couple_1559219597509_7328879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/Couple_1559219597509_7328879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/Couple_1559219597509_7328879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facebook&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Al&#x20;Oliver&#x20;Reyes&#x20;Alonzo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lovebirds lovingly looking into each other's eyes melts social media's heart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/4-killed-4-wounded-wednesday-in-chicago-shootings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony&#x20;Webster&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;http&#x3a;&#x2f;&#x2f;bit&#x2e;ly&#x2f;2u9qruG" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 killed, 4 wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/chicago-man-8th-from-area-charged-in-online-romance-mystery-shopper-scams" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/16/typing-keyboard_1458167313619_1033281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/16/typing-keyboard_1458167313619_1033281_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/16/typing-keyboard_1458167313619_1033281_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/16/typing-keyboard_1458167313619_1033281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/16/typing-keyboard_1458167313619_1033281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Source&#x3a;&#x20;Colin&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Wikimedia&#x20;Commons" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago man 8th from area charged in online 'romance,' 'mystery shopper' scams</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-governor-activating-national-guard-amid-flooding-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/naperville-riverwalk-flooding_1556709628313_7204481_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/naperville-riverwalk-flooding_1556709628313_7204481_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/naperville-riverwalk-flooding_1556709628313_7204481_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/naperville-riverwalk-flooding_1556709628313_7204481_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/naperville-riverwalk-flooding_1556709628313_7204481_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flooding&#x20;closed&#x20;Naperville&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Riverwalk&#x20;on&#x20;Wednesday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;FOX&#x20;32&#x20;News&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois governor activating National Guard amid flooding</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 