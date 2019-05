- Chicago police detectives have confirmed that a 16-year-old girl is the mother of the baby who was found on a garbage can Tuesday in the Northwest Side Hermosa neighborhood.

CPD Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Area North Detectives took the girl in for questioning Wednesday night and determined she was the mother on Thursday morning.

Both her and the baby's father are being questioned further by Chicago police.

Overnight, #ChicagoPolice Detectives questioned a woman claiming to be the mother of an abandoned newborn baby found in Humboldt Park Tuesday. Detectives have now confirmed that this 16 year old girl is the mother of the baby and we are now questioning her and the baby's father. pic.twitter.com/yXD9kUioxB — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 9, 2019

The baby boy was found by a woman and her daughter Tuesday afternoon in an alley at 1714 N. Keystone Ave. in the Hermosa neighborhood.

The baby was "cold as concrete" with his umbilical cord still attached, Chicago Fire Dept. Field Chief Patrick Fitzmaurice said at a news conference.

Paramedics performed CPR and other life-saving measures on the baby and took him in critical condition to Norwegian American Hospital at 4:11 p.m., Fitzmaurice said.

Family of a missing 19-year-old pregnant woman held a news conference Wednesday where they said they hoped DNA testing would reveal that their family member was the mother of the baby.