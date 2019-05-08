< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Chicago police officer charged with inappropriately touching 3 women
Posted May 08 2019 02:10PM CDT
Updated May 08 2019 03:22PM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/chicago-police-officer-charged-with-inappropriately-touching-3-women" addthis:title="Chicago police officer charged with inappropriately touching 3 women"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405701483");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405701483-405701431"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Corey%20Deanes_1557342592670.jpg_7235716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Corey%20Deanes_1557342592670.jpg_7235716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Corey%20Deanes_1557342592670.jpg_7235716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Corey%20Deanes_1557342592670.jpg_7235716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Corey%20Deanes_1557342592670.jpg_7235716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405701483-405701431" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Corey%20Deanes_1557342592670.jpg_7235716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Corey%20Deanes_1557342592670.jpg_7235716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Corey%20Deanes_1557342592670.jpg_7235716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Corey%20Deanes_1557342592670.jpg_7235716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Corey%20Deanes_1557342592670.jpg_7235716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 02:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 03:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405701483" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A Chicago police officer has been charged with touching three women without their consent while on duty over the past two years.</p> <p>Officer Corey Deanes, 47, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three felony counts of official misconduct and one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, according to a statement from Chicago police. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery.</p> <p>Deanes is accused of making “inappropriate physical contact” with three women on three separate occasions between Aug. 28, 2017, and July 13, 2018, police said. All three victims positively identified him during the investigation.</p> <p>Deanes pulled over a 23-year-old woman for making an illegal turn about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2017, in the 2500 block of North Clark Street, according to Cook County court records.</p> <p>He commented on the woman’s physique during the traffic stop, asked for her phone number and threatened to write her a ticket if she didn’t give it to him, prosecutors said. After she wrote her number down in Deanes’ note pad, he hugged her against her will and touched her buttocks.</p> <p>The woman called 911 when she got back to her Oak Park home, but was too afraid to answer the door when officers arrived, prosecutors said. When she went to a Chicago police station with her father to file a report the next day, police learned Deanes never ran a name check on her license or registration during the traffic stop.</p> <p>The second incident happened about 3 a.m. on July 1, 2018, when Deanes responded to a 911 call from a 29-year-old woman who reported a homeless person sitting on her doorstep in the 600 block of West Barry Avenue, according to court records.</p> <p>She left the immediate area to call and returned home to find Deanes outside and the other person gone, prosecutors said. As he spoke with the woman, Deanes “expressed interest” in her outfit, “taking hold of her wrist and extending her arm so that the outer layer she was wearing exposed her wrist, shorts and tank top underneath.”</p> <p>When Deanes asked ther why she’d been out so late, she told him she was working and mentioned her rent money, prosecutors said. Deanes then “began searching [the woman’s] person for her rent money, putting his finger in the front right pocket of her shorts and pulling it open.”</p> <p>When she tried to end the encounter by saying “good night” and buzzing herself into her apartment, Deanes asked which unit she lived in, according to court records. She gave him a fake answer out of fear for her safety and reported the incident to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability three days later.</p> <p>The third incident happened about 12:15 a.m. on July 13, 2018, when a 22-year-old woman was walking home alone near Clark Street and Fullerton Avenue, prosecutors said. As she opened door, Deanes drove up behind her in a police car, called her a “pretty little thing” and asked why she was walking alone.</p> <p>He got out of the squad car, hugged the woman and asked her to go on a date with him, prosecutors said. She gave him her phone number, but commented that he was a police officer and backed away from him.</p> <p>When Deanes asked if she was scared, she “laughed and stated she was going inside the building,” prosecutors said. When she got inside, she received a call from an unknown number, which she didn’t answer. She then called the Town Hall District police station to report the incident.</p> <p>Deanes, who lives in Irving Park on the Northwest Side, was ordered held on $200,000 bail during a hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. His next court date was set for May 15.</p> <p>Deanes was an officer for CPD from 2005 until he was stripped of his police powers on July 24, 2018 as a result of the investigation, prosecutors and CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.</p> <p>He has been on desk duty since then but will be suspended without pay now that he is facing felony charges, Guglielmi said.</p> <p>“The allegations against Corey Deanes are egregious and if proven, they are an insult to everyone of us that dedicates our lives to public service,” CPD Supt. More Crime Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Evanston grade school put on lockdown after suspected shooters crash nearby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday after a vehicle fleeing from a shooting crashed nearby in north suburban Evanston.</p><p>A silver-colored Jeep was seen fleeing the area of shots fired near the 2100 block of Dewey Avenue, Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said. No one was injured in the shooting.</p><p>The vehicle fled from police and crashed into a fence near a home at Sherman Avenue and Lincoln Street, a few blocks from Orrington Elementary School, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/r-kelly-pays-62-000-in-back-child-support" title="R. Kelly pays $62,000 in back child support" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1551908909472.jpg_6860005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1551908909472.jpg_6860005_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1551908909472.jpg_6860005_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1551908909472.jpg_6860005_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1551908909472.jpg_6860005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>R. Kelly pays $62,000 in back child support</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 03:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>R. Kelly's attorney has given a $62,000 check to the singer's ex-wife to bring Kelly's child support payments up to date.</p><p>The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the payment was made during a hearing Wednesday in Chicago. It comes weeks after Kelly was locked up because he hadn't paid more than $161,000 that he owed. He was released from jail days later after he raised the money.</p><p>The issue of Kelly's back child support came up after he was charged in February with 10 counts of sexual abuse pertaining to three girls and one woman. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/dollar-store-burglar-hits-4-locations" title="Dollar store burglar hits 4 locations" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/dollar%20store%20suspect_1557346025639.jpg_7235695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/dollar%20store%20suspect_1557346025639.jpg_7235695_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/dollar%20store%20suspect_1557346025639.jpg_7235695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/dollar%20store%20suspect_1557346025639.jpg_7235695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/dollar%20store%20suspect_1557346025639.jpg_7235695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dollar store burglar hits 4 locations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 03:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gary police have released photos of a suspect in a string of dollar store burglaries in northwest Indiana.</p><p>The photos released Wednesday show a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt burglarizing a Dollar Tree store overnight on May 3 in Gary, police said in a statement.</p><p>The man is also suspected of burglarizing at least three Dollar Tree stores in other cities, including Lansing, Gary police spokeswoman Lt. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)" title="Marmot Banner - Getty Images_1557346825318.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Couple dies of plague after eating raw marmot meat for 'good health'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national/house-judiciary-committee-votes-to-hold-attorney-general-william-barr-in-contempt-of-congress"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. Attorney General William Barr is shown in a May 1, 2019 photo where he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" title="getty_williambarrfile_050819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House Judiciary Committee votes to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/stem-school-highlands-ranch-shooting"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kendrick%20Castillo%20-%20resize_1557353357785.jpg_7236775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="This undated photo provided shows Kendrick Castillo, who was killed during a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local/girl-17-reported-missing-from-chicago-1" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Screen-Shot-2019-05-08-at-6.30.16-PM_1557358867709_7237198_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Screen-Shot-2019-05-08-at-6.30.16-PM_1557358867709_7237198_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Screen-Shot-2019-05-08-at-6.30.16-PM_1557358867709_7237198_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Screen-Shot-2019-05-08-at-6.30.16-PM_1557358867709_7237198_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Screen-Shot-2019-05-08-at-6.30.16-PM_1557358867709_7237198_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Girl, 17, reported missing from Chicago</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/chicago-fire-in-talks-to-end-lease-at-suburban-stadium-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/08/1303606_G_1439018139662_83748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago Fire in talks to end lease at suburban stadium</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/crime/evanston-grade-school-put-on-lockdown-after-suspected-shooters-crash-nearby" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;investigate&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;crash&#x20;involving&#x20;suspects&#x20;fleeing&#x20;a&#x20;shooting&#x20;in&#x20;Evanston&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Evanston&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Evanston grade school put on lockdown after suspected shooters crash nearby</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/hundreds-of-guns-recovered-from-holmby-hills-home" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hundreds of guns recovered from home as part of investigation</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local/free-admission-for-illinois-residents-at-museum-of-science-and-industry-next-month" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/59975920_435975177231088_3703661822461607936_n_1557350054500_7236402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/59975920_435975177231088_3703661822461607936_n_1557350054500_7236402_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/59975920_435975177231088_3703661822461607936_n_1557350054500_7236402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/59975920_435975177231088_3703661822461607936_n_1557350054500_7236402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/59975920_435975177231088_3703661822461607936_n_1557350054500_7236402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;J&#x2e;B&#x2e;&#x20;Spector&#x2f;Museum&#x20;of&#x20;Science&#x20;and&#x20;Industry&#x2c;&#x20;Chicago&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Free admission for Illinois residents at Museum of Science and Industry next month</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 