Chicago police report officer took his own life

- Chicago police reported that an officer took his own life Tuesday morning in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The officer died of a self inflicted gunshot wound at 10:02 a.m. in the 5500 block of North Mulligan Avenue, police said.

He was 36-years-old and he lived in the same block where he died, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No further information about the officer’s death was immediately available. This marks the fifth suicide by a CPD officer in the last six months.