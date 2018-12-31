Chicago police talked about security for New Year's Eve Monday night while looking back at crime levels for 2018.

Chicago police say gun violence is down significantly.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson along with other top brass of the Chicago Police Department met at the 9th District to go over this year's stats. The big headline is that gun violence has declined, shootings are down 14 percent compared to 2017, and robberies are down 19 percent compared to last year.

The superintendent will go downtown and to Navy Pier Monday night to thank the officers who are working, and then he is expected to patrol the city's south and west sides, focusing on removing illegal guns from the streets.