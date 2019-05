A Chicago teenager was charged with firing a gun into the sky during an argument last week and taking off after crashing into a pair of vehicles in north suburban Evanston.

Mario Moss 18, of the Edgewater neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Evanston police. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a handgun and ammunition without a FOID card, and failure to offer information after an accident with an unattended vehicle.

On May 15, officers responded to a call of shots fired about 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Dodge Avenue, police said. A short time later, two hit-and-run crashes were reported in the area.

Investigators learned that Moss was with two acquaintances when he started arguing with another male on Dodge, police said. As the argument escalated, Moss pulled out a Bryco 380 semiautomatic handgun and fired a single shot into the air to intimidate the other male.

After letting off the shot, Moss hopped into an Infiniti and drove off, striking an unoccupied vehicle in the same block, police said. Moss turned east onto the 1800 block of Washington Street and barreled into a second parked vehicle.

Moss continued driving but was arrested a short time later, police said. He admitted to having and shooting the gun, which was recovered during the investigation.

No one was hurt in the shooting or the crashes, police said.

Moss is being held without bail awaiting a Tuesday court hearing. He was also issued several traffic citations.