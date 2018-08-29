Chicago woman killed in shooting during road rage altercation

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - A woman was shot to death Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

Dominique L. Hobson, 23, was shot in the head at 11:41 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Yates, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Witnesses told police the shooting occurred during a traffic altercation.

Husband Abdul-Wahab Ithero still can't believe his wife is dead.

"It's really painful that my wife is gone, just like that. It's really painful. Very painful,” he said.

Dominique, who goes by "Keisha," was a security guard. Her husband says she was out with friends on her way home when another car pulled up in front of her and shot her in the head at close range.

Ithero had to identify her body.

"I just see her head and I saw the bullets. They were shot in the forehead and the throat. That's what I saw,” he said.

The sad irony is Ithero came to Chicago from Nigeria to escape violence, and he can't understand how someone could shoot an unarmed woman in cold blood like that.

"I keep asking that. I don't know why a man could shoot a lady in the head. I keep asking. You know, I don't reason why a guy could shoot a lady in the head,” he said.

Hobson, of the South Chicago neighborhood, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after midnight Wednesday, authorities said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.