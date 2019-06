- Two adults and a toddler were wounded by gunfire Thursday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

They were parked in a car in an alley when a Hyundai pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking the three of them, Chicago police said. The shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

They took themselves to Swedish Covenant Hospital, from where they were transferred to trauma centers, police said.

The 2-year-old boy was struck in the elbow, police said. His condition was stabilized, and he was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

A woman, 29, suffered gunshot wounds to her abdomen, and a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times on the side of his body, police said. Both were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been reported.