<article> <section id="story417020242" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417020242" data-article-version="1.0">Child endangerment charge filed against man after 12-year-old accidentally shoots self</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417020242" data-article-version="1.0">Child endangerment charge filed against man after 12-year-old accidentally shoots self</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-417020242" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Child endangerment charge filed against man after 12-year-old accidentally shoots self&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/child-endangerment-charge-filed-against-man-after-12-year-old-accidentally-shoots-self" data-title="Child endangerment charge filed against man after 12-year-old accidentally shoots self" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/child-endangerment-charge-filed-against-man-after-12-year-old-accidentally-shoots-self" addthis:title="Child endangerment charge filed against man after 12-year-old accidentally shoots self"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417020242.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417020242");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417020242-417020217"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Willie-Richard_1562669069101_7492297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Willie-Richard_1562669069101_7492297_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Willie-Richard_1562669069101_7492297_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Willie-Richard_1562669069101_7492297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Willie-Richard_1562669069101_7492297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Willie Richard | Chicago police arrest photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Willie Richard | Chicago police arrest photo</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417020242-417020217" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Willie-Richard_1562669069101_7492297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Willie-Richard_1562669069101_7492297_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Willie-Richard_1562669069101_7492297_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Willie-Richard_1562669069101_7492297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Willie-Richard_1562669069101_7492297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Willie Richard | Chicago police arrest photo" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Willie Richard | Chicago police arrest photo</figcaption> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:44AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> the boy in the hand, police said.</p><p>The boy initially told police he was in an alley about 11:30 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Calumet Avenue when he heard a gunshot and felt pain in his hand, police said. Someone took him to Roseland Hospital where he is in good condition.</p><p>Officers investigating the alley where the shooting occurred found a vehicle with a gun and a spent shell casing inside, police said. <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>More Crime Stories</h3></header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/slain-scholar-s-father-to-testify-in-death-penalty-hearing" title="Slain Chinese scholar's father to testify in death penalty hearing" data-articleId="417042915" > <h4>Slain Chinese scholar's father to testify in death penalty hearing</h4> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 09:04AM CDT</span></p> <p>Jurors who will decide whether a former University of Illinois doctoral student should be executed for the kidnapping and brutal slaying of a Chinese scholar are hearing about what the victim meant to those closest to her.</p><p>A day after jurors heard from Yingying Zhang's fiance and watched videos made by her friends, they're expected to listen on Tuesday to the woman's father and brother. </p><p>The testimony is part of the penalty phase of Brendt Christensen's trial. The federal jury that found Christensen guilty last month in the 2017 killing now must decide if he should be put to death or allowed to live the rest of his life in prison. </p> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/pickpocket-targets-women-at-lake-view-bars-clubs-police" title="Pickpocket targets women at Lake View bars, clubs: police" data-articleId="417024732" > <h4>Pickpocket targets women at Lake View bars, clubs: police</h4> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:19AM CDT</span></p> <p>Chicago police are warning bar-goers in Lake View about a series of recent pickpocket thefts at establishments in the North Side community area.</p><p>In each of the six incidents, someone targeted women at nightclubs and bars in the area and stole property from their person without the victim noticing, Chicago police said.</p> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/gun-used-in-2-rogers-park-homicides-linked-to-new-shootings-on-west-side" title="Gun used in 2 Rogers Park homicides linked to new shootings on West Side" data-articleId="416968958" > <h4>Gun used in 2 Rogers Park homicides linked to new shootings on West Side</h4> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 08:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 08:04PM CDT</span></p> <p>The weapon used in two high profile murders in Rogers Park has been linked to two additional shootings on the West Side, according to police.</p><p>The murders, 36 hours apart, of Eliyahu Moscowitz, an Orthodox Jew, and Douglass Watts, who was gay, set the North Side neighborhood on edge in the Fall of 2018, sparking fears of a loose killer bent on hate crimes.</p><p>Two weeks after the fatal shootings, the same gun was used in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side, Chicago police said. Someone using the gun wounded two men stopped in a vehicle at a stoplight shortly before midnight on Oct. 15, 2018 in the 4300 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said. The men, ages 23 and 27, were treated for gunshots to the arm and hand.</p> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) " title="GETTY William Barr 21419-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>AG Barr sees a way for census to legally ask about citizenship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/lightfoot-johnson-after-bloody-holiday-weekend-our-city-deserves-better"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/lightfoot%20johnson%20chicago_1562639469676.jpg_7491784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="lightfoot johnson chicago_1562639469676.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lightfoot, Johnson after bloody holiday weekend: 'Our city deserves better'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-pawpaw-sat-and-ate-with-mawmaw-grandpa-photographed-with-late-wife-at-granddaughter-s-wedding" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/PawPaw_1562674382586_7492866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/PawPaw_1562674382586_7492866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/PawPaw_1562674382586_7492866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/PawPaw_1562674382586_7492866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/PawPaw_1562674382586_7492866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Pawpaw sat and ate with mawmaw': Grandpa photographed with late wife at granddaughter's wedding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-schools-offer-free-summer-programming-for-students-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/15/kids-playing_1489593367319_2887699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/15/kids-playing_1489593367319_2887699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/15/kids-playing_1489593367319_2887699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/15/kids-playing_1489593367319_2887699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/15/kids-playing_1489593367319_2887699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago schools offer free summer programming for students</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/multi-vehicle-crash-blocks-lanes-on-nb-i-294-near-dempster-street" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/tri-state-crash_1562672144813_7493013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/tri-state-crash_1562672144813_7493013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/tri-state-crash_1562672144813_7493013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/tri-state-crash_1562672144813_7493013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/tri-state-crash_1562672144813_7493013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on NB I-294 near Dempster Street</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/pickpocket-targets-women-at-lake-view-bars-clubs-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Pickpocket_targets_women_at_Lake_View_ba_0_7493003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Pickpocket_targets_women_at_Lake_View_ba_0_7493003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Pickpocket_targets_women_at_Lake_View_ba_0_7493003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Pickpocket_targets_women_at_Lake_View_ba_0_7493003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Pickpocket_targets_women_at_Lake_View_ba_0_7493003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pickpocket targets women at Lake View bars, clubs: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/child-endangerment-charge-filed-against-man-after-12-year-old-accidentally-shoots-self" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Willie-Richard_1562669069101_7492297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Willie-Richard_1562669069101_7492297_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Willie-Richard_1562669069101_7492297_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Willie-Richard_1562669069101_7492297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Willie-Richard_1562669069101_7492297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Willie&#x20;Richard&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police&#x20;arrest&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Child endangerment charge filed against man after 12-year-old accidentally shoots self</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> 