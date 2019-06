- A construction worker was killed Tuesday when he was hit by a dump truck in north suburban Lake Park.

About midnight, Lake Forest and Highland Park emergency personnel responded to calls of an accident involving a road construction worker who was hit by a vehicle in the area of Route 41 near Old Elm Road, according to a statement from Lake Forest police.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been hit by a dump truck that was backing up during road construction operations, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Officers have not released the name of the victim and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the official cause of death.

The Lake Forest Police Department is investigating the crash.