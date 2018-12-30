Cook County sheriff's deputy charged with sexually assaulting children

- A Cook County sheriff’s deputy accused of sexually assaulting two children was ordered held without bail Sunday.

Luke Hatzipetros, 43, had inappropriately touched the 14-year-old daughter of his girlfriend on several occasions, according to Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Brandon Stark.

Hatzipetros, an 18-year veteran officer of the Cook County sheriff’s office, entered the bedroom of the girl on three occasions the night of Dec. 13 and inappropriately touched her with his hand, Stark said. The girl’s two younger siblings were asleep in the same bedroom, Stark said.

The next day, Hatzipetros entered the girl’s bedroom after she fell asleep and inappropriately touched her a fourth time, Stark said.

The girl told a friend and a family member what happened, and a family member reported it to police, Stark said. She told investigators that Hatzipetros had also inappropriately touched her while in a pool in Lake County, Stark said.

A second victim in the Lake County pool incident also accused Hatzipetros of inappropriately touching her, Stark said. She was 12 years old at the time.

Hatzipetros was a deputy officer of the court services department with the Cook County sheriff’s office, and was de-deputized at the time of arrest, Cook County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said. “Our department is cooperating fully with the investigation,” Ansari said.

Hatzipetros, of the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side, was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse, according to Chicago police.

Judge Stephanie K. Miller denied his bail at a hearing Sunday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Miller said she considered the fact that the allegations involved a child, that there were multiple occurrences and that there was another victim in another county.

Hatzipetros previously sued the Cook County sheriff’s office for not promoting him from the court services department to patrol officer. His case argued that the majority of promotions were saved for the correctional division, and not court services. A federal judge denied his claim in 2014.

He was scheduled for a bail review on Monday.