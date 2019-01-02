Teen critically wounded in county's first expressway shooting of 2019

- A 17-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire on the Eisenhower Expressway early Wednesday near the west suburbs, in the year’s first expressway shooting reported in Cook County.

About 1:10 a.m., the boy was driving a vehicle west on I-290 near Wolf Road when someone fired shots from another vehicle, according to Illinois State Police. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and back of the head and drove himself to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 20-year-old woman who was a passenger in his car was not hurt in the shooting, police said.

Details on the shooter’s vehicle were not immediately available. The shooting remained under investigation by ISP and Hillside police.

Three westbound lanes of the Eisenhower were closed for investigation, but were reopened by 4 a.m., state police said.