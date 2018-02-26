Correctional officer charged with touching food service employee's buttocks

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A correctional officer was charged with grabbing a food service employee’s buttocks last month at the Lake County Jail in Waukegan.

On Jan. 24, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office was notified that 49-year-old Darin Chansky, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, made an “inappropriate sexual gesture” toward the woman last December while she was working at the jail at 20 S. County St. She also reported that Chansky touched her buttocks in January, the sheriff’s office said. In both incidents, the officer was in the presence of inmates.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued Friday for Chansky’s arrest, the sheriff’s office said. On Monday, he was charged with battery and released on bond after turning himself over to authorities. His next court appearance was set for March 5.

Chansky, a 22-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, will remain on paid administrative leave until the conclusion of an administrative investigation, the sheriff’s office said.