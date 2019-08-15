< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Court documents: Man beat Gary woman in apartment before dumping body 15 2019 09:29PM By Elizabeth Matthews
Posted Aug 15 2019 08:54PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 15 2019 09:29PM CDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 09:33PM CDT <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424063664-424063639" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424063664" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - Gruesome details have emerged in the murder of a Gary woman who went missing last month after a concert in Tinley Park.</p><p>The suspect is accused of beating the victim in his home and then dumping the body in a Cook County forest preserve. Her remains were found Monday and on Thursday, we learned the alleged killer had a friend with him when he dumped the body.</p><p>“I think it’s very horrible,” said neighbor Dollette Kindred.</p><p>Neighbors were stunned to hear the news that their neighbor, 38-year-old James McGhee, is behind bars charged with murdering a Gary woman. He was arrested Wednesday night in Hammond, Indiana by state and federal agents.</p><p>Prosecutors say McGhee brought Sidne-Nichole Buchanan back to his Gary apartment after they attended a concert together in Tinley Park.</p><p>Court documents show investigators used cell phone records to lead them to McGhee's apartment. When they went inside, they found bloodstains and a strong smell of cleaning chemicals.</p><p>Police spoke to a man who says he was there when McGhee disposed of her body. The man reported to police that McGhee told him he went through Buchanan’s phone and saw her with another man.</p><p>Court documents show McGhee told the man he "thinks he messed up and was thinking about killing himself."</p><p>McGhee also told the man that "he thought she was asleep, but she never woke up."</p><p>Prosecutors say McGhee's friend went to the suspect's apartment and saw what he believed to be a body in black plastic bags near the foot of the bed and later saw McGhee carry a suitcase into a wooded area in Illinois just west of 394 near Lansing.</p><p>Court documents show the man told police that "McGhee showed him a photograph of a female believed to be Buchanan and McGhee said, 'I beat her up bad. This is when she was living.'"</p><p>Neighbors say FBI agents scoured the area around the apartment building on Burr Street about a week ago.</p><p>“They were looking up the road for her, all around here, everywhere,” said neighbor Anthony Kindred. “The FBI? They were riding up the streets, kept the kids in.”</p><p>“They stood in this area talking to neighbors…telling everybody to stay inside,” he added.</p><p>McGhee will appear in bond court Friday morning. He was accused of beating his girlfriend two years ago so badly she lost three of four babies she was pregnant with. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/lake-county-state-s-attorney-defends-charging-chicago-teens-with-murder" title="Lake County State's Attorney defends charging Chicago teens with murder" data-articleId="424058811" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/14/5_teens_charged_with_murder_after_attemp_0_7593555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/14/5_teens_charged_with_murder_after_attemp_0_7593555_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/14/5_teens_charged_with_murder_after_attemp_0_7593555_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/14/5_teens_charged_with_murder_after_attemp_0_7593555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/14/5_teens_charged_with_murder_after_attemp_0_7593555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Five Chicago teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder after a member of their group was fatally shot by a homeowner in the north suburbs while they allegedly tried to break into a vehicle." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lake County State's Attorney defends charging Chicago teens with murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 07:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 07:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Lake County State’s Attorney on Thursday defended his decision to charge five Chicago teens with murder after a homeowner fatally shot one of the teen’s alleged accomplices in an alleged burglary.</p><p>In a statement, State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim said the teens “were solely responsible for placing the now-deceased 14-year-old offender in danger. They are ultimately responsible for his death.”</p><p>Nerheim’s statement comes after his office was criticized for charging the teens Wednesday with first-degree murder in a case where officials agreed that the teens did not directly cause the death.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/south-suburban-man-charged-with-sexually-abusing-underage-girl" title="South suburban man charged with sexually abusing underage girl" data-articleId="424036785" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Tyrees-H.-Fonder-Booking-Photo_1565910084696_7595920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Tyrees-H.-Fonder-Booking-Photo_1565910084696_7595920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Tyrees-H.-Fonder-Booking-Photo_1565910084696_7595920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Tyrees-H.-Fonder-Booking-Photo_1565910084696_7595920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Tyrees-H.-Fonder-Booking-Photo_1565910084696_7595920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>South suburban man charged with sexually abusing underage girl</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 06:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man from the south suburbs is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in University Park.</p><p>Tyrees H. Fonder, 21, is charged with aggravated sexual abuse in connection to the Aug. 12 attack, the Cook County sheriff's office said in a statement.</p><p>The girl was staying at the home of a friend when Fonder allegedly abused her, the sheriff's office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/sleepy-hollow-man-gets-14-years-for-sexually-assaulting-child" title="Sleepy Hollow man gets 14 years for sexually assaulting child" data-articleId="424011025" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Jose%20Luis%20Cruz-Francisco_1565905769081.jpg_7595535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Jose%20Luis%20Cruz-Francisco_1565905769081.jpg_7595535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Jose%20Luis%20Cruz-Francisco_1565905769081.jpg_7595535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Jose%20Luis%20Cruz-Francisco_1565905769081.jpg_7595535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Jose%20Luis%20Cruz-Francisco_1565905769081.jpg_7595535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sleepy Hollow man gets 14 years for sexually assaulting child</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 04:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A northwest suburban man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child he knew in 2017.</p><p>Jose Luis Cruz-Francisco, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault, according to a statement from the Kane County state's attorney's office.</p><p>In exchange for the plea, Kane County Associate Judge David R. Kliment sentenced Cruz-Francisco, of Sleepy Hollow, to 14 years and 6 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections, prosecutors said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1465_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1465"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-new-cpd-center-uses-tech-only-thought-possible-in-television-or-movies" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/tech%20center%20police%20cpd_1565923245311.jpg_7596511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/tech%20center%20police%20cpd_1565923245311.jpg_7596511_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/tech%20center%20police%20cpd_1565923245311.jpg_7596511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/tech%20center%20police%20cpd_1565923245311.jpg_7596511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/tech%20center%20police%20cpd_1565923245311.jpg_7596511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mayor: New CPD center uses tech only thought possible in 'television or movies'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/trump-discusses-possible-commutation-for-blagojevich-he-was-very-harshly-sentenced" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/573440F0AA9344C3AB55AB1704E7B38E_1565923004219_7596197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/573440F0AA9344C3AB55AB1704E7B38E_1565923004219_7596197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/573440F0AA9344C3AB55AB1704E7B38E_1565923004219_7596197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/573440F0AA9344C3AB55AB1704E7B38E_1565923004219_7596197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/573440F0AA9344C3AB55AB1704E7B38E_1565923004219_7596197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump discusses possible commutation for Blagojevich: 'He was very harshly sentenced'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/court-documents-man-beat-gary-woman-in-apartment-before-dumping-body" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Court documents: Man beat Gary woman in apartment before dumping body</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-state-trooper-shot-while-serving-warrant-in-northwest-suburbs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/E1BBDBC9EF8E4910AE1C7AB2A9519B37_1565922753200_7596194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/E1BBDBC9EF8E4910AE1C7AB2A9519B37_1565922753200_7596194_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/E1BBDBC9EF8E4910AE1C7AB2A9519B37_1565922753200_7596194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/E1BBDBC9EF8E4910AE1C7AB2A9519B37_1565922753200_7596194_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/E1BBDBC9EF8E4910AE1C7AB2A9519B37_1565922753200_7596194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois state trooper shot while serving warrant in northwest suburbs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trump-reportedly-asked-his-aides-if-purchasing-greenland-is-a-good-idea" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/donald%20trump_1565917427094.jpg_7596156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/donald%20trump_1565917427094.jpg_7596156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/donald%20trump_1565917427094.jpg_7596156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/donald%20trump_1565917427094.jpg_7596156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/donald%20trump_1565917427094.jpg_7596156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;greets&#x20;supporters&#x20;during&#x20;campaign&#x20;MAGA&#x20;&#x28;Make&#x20;America&#x20;Great&#x20;Again&#x29;&#x20;rally&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Lev&#x20;Radin&#x2f;Anadolu&#x20;Agency&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump reportedly asked his aides if purchasing Greenland is a good idea</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 