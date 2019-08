- Gruesome details have emerged in the murder of a Gary woman who went missing last month after a concert in Tinley Park.

The suspect is accused of beating the victim in his home and then dumping the body in a Cook County forest preserve. Her remains were found Monday and on Thursday, we learned the alleged killer had a friend with him when he dumped the body.

“I think it’s very horrible,” said neighbor Dollette Kindred.

Neighbors were stunned to hear the news that their neighbor, 38-year-old James McGhee, is behind bars charged with murdering a Gary woman. He was arrested Wednesday night in Hammond, Indiana by state and federal agents.

Prosecutors say McGhee brought Sidne-Nichole Buchanan back to his Gary apartment after they attended a concert together in Tinley Park.

Court documents show investigators used cell phone records to lead them to McGhee's apartment. When they went inside, they found bloodstains and a strong smell of cleaning chemicals.

Police spoke to a man who says he was there when McGhee disposed of her body. The man reported to police that McGhee told him he went through Buchanan’s phone and saw her with another man.

Court documents show McGhee told the man he "thinks he messed up and was thinking about killing himself."

McGhee also told the man that "he thought she was asleep, but she never woke up."

Prosecutors say McGhee's friend went to the suspect's apartment and saw what he believed to be a body in black plastic bags near the foot of the bed and later saw McGhee carry a suitcase into a wooded area in Illinois just west of 394 near Lansing.

Court documents show the man told police that "McGhee showed him a photograph of a female believed to be Buchanan and McGhee said, 'I beat her up bad. This is when she was living.'"

Neighbors say FBI agents scoured the area around the apartment building on Burr Street about a week ago.

“They were looking up the road for her, all around here, everywhere,” said neighbor Anthony Kindred. “The FBI? They were riding up the streets, kept the kids in.”

“They stood in this area talking to neighbors…telling everybody to stay inside,” he added.

McGhee will appear in bond court Friday morning. He was accused of beating his girlfriend two years ago so badly she lost three of four babies she was pregnant with. Those charges were dropped due to lack of victim cooperation.