- Illinois State Police are investigating reports of a shooting that happened Sunday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

Officers responded to reports at about 7:41 p.m. in the I-94 southbound lanes near the 43rd Street exit, Illinois State Police said.

A male driver, 20, and his two passengers, 25 and 18, were targets in the shooting but were not injured, police said.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear as the incident remains under investigation. All local Dan Ryan southbound lanes were closed at 35th Street until about 1:57 a.m. Monday, police said.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.